Obamacare has survived yet another Supreme Court ruling, inspiring President Joe Biden to dust off one of his greatest gaffes hits.

In a statement hailing the 7-2 decision that protects the health insurance of 31 million Americans, including those with preexisting conditions, Biden called the ruling “a big win for the American people.”

“With millions of people relying on the Affordable Care Act for coverage, it remains, as ever, a BFD,” he added. “And it’s here to stay.”

“BFD” is a cheeky reference to a moment way back in 2010, when Biden, who was vice president at the time, congratulated President Barack Obama on the passage of the Affordable Care Act by ever-so-quietly dropping an F-bomb on live television.

“This is a big fucking deal,” he murmured in Obama’s ear at a news conference.

Biden later apologized for the slip-up, as some conservatives howled in anger over his impropriety.

The veep reflected on the incident in 2014, when a speaker brought it up ahead of a charity bike ride.

“Piece of advice about that BFD stuff: Assume every microphone is on,” he joked.

“I just want you to know, I didn’t intentionally say that,” Biden added. “I actually turned and I said, ‘Mr. President,’ and I whispered in his ear. Unfortunately, I was looking in the direction of one guy who could actually read lips — not a joke. Because no one picked it up at the time and one of the reporters read lips.”

“Thank God my mother was gone or I’d have been one dead vice president,” he said.