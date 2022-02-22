Public Defenders To Biden: Pick One Of Us For The Supreme Court

“I’m not looking to make an ideological choice,” the president recently told NBC’s Lester Holt regarding his selection process. “I’m looking for someone to replace Judge Breyer with the same kind of capacity that Judge Breyer had, with an open mind, who understands the Constitution and interprets it in a way that is consistent with the mainstream interpretation of the Constitution.”

Other potential Supreme Court candidates include Michelle Childs, a U.S. district judge in South Carolina; Leondra Kruger, a justice on California’s Supreme Court; and Leslie Abrams Gardner, a U.S. district judge in Georgia.