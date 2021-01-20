Shortly after taking office on Wednesday, President Joe Biden asked for the resignation of Peter Robb, the controversial general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board.

Unions despise Robb and want to see him ousted quickly, even though presidents normally do not fire the NLRB’s general counsel, who acts as a quasi-prosecutor. Robb has more than nine months left in his four-year term at the board.

Pushing Robb out now would leave the Republican with no more time to pursue anti-labor policies at the NLRB, which enforces collective bargaining law and referees disputes between unions and employers.

Biden’s request for Robb’s resignation was first reported by Bloomberg Law and confirmed to HuffPost by a White House official. A labor source told HuffPost that the Biden team had planned to ask for the resignation shortly after the inaugural ceremonies, as part of a blitz of actions he would take on his first day in office.

A spokesperson for the board said it had no comment.

Biden sent a letter to Robb giving him until 5 p.m. Wednesday to resign or be fired.

As HuffPost previously reported, the 2-million-member Service Employees International Union had recently begun pressing Biden openly to fire Robb, calling him a “uniquely destructive figure” in labor relations. The AFL-CIO, a federation of 55 unions, also supported the idea of ousting Robb, according to a source close to the federation.

The move by Biden is significant because of how rare it is. In the past, presidents have not fired NLRB general counsels appointed by a previous administration, even if they disagreed with their policies. But labor groups have argued that Robb’s tenure has been egregiously anti-union. Ousting Robb is a sign that Biden may aggressively pursue policies championed by progressive allies like labor groups.

This story is developing and will be updated.