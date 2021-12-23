Biden Says He'll Run For Reelection In 2024

President Joe Biden said that he plans to run for reelection in 2024, including against Donald Trump if he were to become the Republican nominee.

In an interview Wednesday with ABC News’ David Muir, the journalist asked Biden if he plans to run again.

Advertisement

“Yes. But look, I’m a great respecter of fate,” Biden said. “If I’m in the health I’m in now, if I’m in good health, then in fact I would run again.”

Muir went on to ask if Biden would run “if that means a rematch” against his predecessor, Trump.

“You’re trying to tempt me now,” Biden joked. “Sure, why would I not run against Donald Trump if he were the nominee? That’d increase the prospect of running.”

Pres. Biden to @DavidMuir on running for re-election and a possible rematch against Donald Trump: "Why would I not run against Donald Trump for the nominee? That’ll increase the prospect of running." https://t.co/TdWzae5hd3 pic.twitter.com/We8y9t0QG5 — ABC News (@ABC) December 22, 2021

When he campaigned in the 2020 election, Biden said he planned to serve eight years in office if reelected.

Advertisement

Last month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the president plans to run in 2024.

Trump — who repeatedly lied about the validity of the results of the 2020 election, which he lost — has suggested he would run again in 2024.