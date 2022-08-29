Biden, speaking at a Democratic fundraiser in Maryland last week, called out “extreme” Republicans that ascribe to what he called the “ultra MAGA agenda,” referring to former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” mantra.

“What we’re seeing now, is either the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy,” Biden said. “It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the ― I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism.”