Biden Signs Bill Awarding Gold Medals To Police Who Responded To Capitol Attack

“No one had ever ― ever ― called me a ‘n****r’ while wearing the uniform of a Capitol Police officer” until Jan. 6, Capitol Officer Henry Dunn said during July testimony to a House select committee investigating the attack.

During a ceremony for the bill signing on Thursday, Biden praised the responding officers, and described the attack as an insurrection.

“I know each time you put on that shield in the morning, whenever you show up for work, you families wonder whether they’re gonna get a call that day, a call they don’t want to receive, hoping you’ll come home safely,” Biden said. “It breaks my heart. It breaks the heart of the nation, to remember you were assaulted by thousands of violent insurrectionists at the Capitol of the United States of America.”

In June, the House bill to award the Gold Medals was approved by 406 lawmakers of both parties and opposed by 21 Republicans. Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) blasted those GOP holdouts earlier this week.