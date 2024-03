State Of The Union: Live Updates On Joe Biden's Address

You just heard Biden say “More people have health insurance today than ever before."That’s absolutely true – and absolutely something for which Biden can take some credit.Less than 8 percent of Americans have no health insurance, according to the latest Census Bureau data . That’s a record low, just like Biden said.And the main reason for that is the Affordable Care Act , the 2010 law that Barack Obama signed and that Biden, as his vice president, helped to enact.You may remember that Biden was the one who, at the signing ceremony, called the law a “big fucking deal.” What you may not remember -- or even realize -- is that during his own presidency Biden has taken a number of actions to bolster the program.At the top of the list are some reforms that were introduced with the American Rescue Plan, the 2021 pandemic relief bill that Democrats passed on party-line votes, and then extended in the Inflation Reduction Act, the 2022 climate and health care bill that was also a Democratic-only bill.Those reforms have made the program’s financial assistance more generous, effectively reducing the price of insurance available to people buying on their own through Healthcare.gov or one of the state-based marketplaces like the Maryland Health Connection and Your Health Idaho Not coincidentally, the number of people now buying coverage through one of these “Obamacare” marketplaces is also at a record high: For this calendar year, more than 21 million signed up for coverage, according to the latest data The latest extension of that financial assistance only lasts through 2025. Biden has said he wants to extend them and Democrats have said they are ready to do so.And the Republicans? They spent the first year of Donald Trump’s presidency trying to repeal the law. And Trump has already indicated he’d like to try repealing it again You can decide for yourself what the means for the future of the program – and the people who depend on it.