State Of The Union: Live Updates On Joe Biden's Address

Getty Images

Ahead Of The President’s Speech, Cease-Fire Protests Get Harder To Ignore

While Biden prepares to deliver his speech, hundreds of Americans critical of the U.S. government’s significant role in Israel’s military offensive in Gaza are making their voices heard right outside the White House.



Protesters led by anti-Zionist group Jewish Voice for Peace gathered in Washington’s Lafayette Square, where they held what they called the “People’s State of the Union.” The demonstration is meant to demand Biden call for an immediate and permanent cease-fire in Gaza and end unconditional U.S. military funding to Israel.



The demonstration included several speakers, and included participants chanting “Free Palestine” while blocking Biden's motorcade route outside the Capitol, where the president traditionally delivers the speech.



Biden has faced mounting backlash from within the U.S. and by other nations and human rights agencies for continuing to aid Israel in its months-long offensive in Gaza, where troops have killed more than 30,000 Palestinians. The offensive began after Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages.Neither Israel nor Hamas have agreed to a cease-fire deal as of Thursday.



Biden’s speech comes less than two weeks after 25-year-old U.S. airman Aaron Bushnell self-immolated outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington to protest American involvement in the bombardment in Gaza. It also comes on the heels of multiple primaries where Democratic voters unhappy with Biden’s approach to Gaza cast their ballot for “uncommitted” instead of for the president.