State Of The Union: Live Updates On Joe Biden's Address

President Joe Biden gave his annual State of the Union address Thursday evening, marking a major opportunity for the president to pitch himself to voters as his reelection campaign ramps up.
The speech came just two days after Super Tuesday, whose 16 presidential primary contests all but secured the Republican nomination for former President Donald Trump
In his remarks, Biden celebrated the successes of his first term and looked to convince voters he deserves a second.
Read live updates on the State of the Union address below:
Sen. Katie Britt Delivers GOP Rebuttal, Voices Support For IVF
Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.) delivered the GOP’s rebuttal shortly after the conclusion of Biden’s speech. As predicted, she voiced support for access to IVF, in the wake of the Alabama Supreme Court’s decision declaring frozen embryos qualify as children.
“We strongly support continued nationwide access to in vitro fertilization,” Britt said. “We want to help loving moms and dads bring precious life into this world.”
Britt, who is pro-life, had previously refused to comment on the highly controversial decision.
Earlier in her remarks, the senator took several jabs at Biden’s age. She said his speech was the “performance of a permanent politician who has actually been in office longer than I’ve been alive,” and later called him a “dithering and diminished leader.”
She also made fears surrounding immigration a cornerstone of her remarks.
“The true, unvarnished state of our union begins and ends with this: Our families are hurting, our country can do better. And you have to look any further than the crisis at our southern border," she said.
She then connected various problems to immigration, including the fentanyl crisis and sex trafficking, before focusing on Laken Riley, the UGA student who was murdered while jogging last month. The accused killer is an undocumented immigrant, prompting Republicans to make Riley the face of their push to crack down on the border.
“As a mom, I can’t quit thinking about this. I mean, this could have been my daughter. This could have been yours,” Britt said. “And tonight, President Biden finally said her name. But he refused to take responsibility for his own actions.”
Biden's 'Predecessor' Rants
Though Biden didn't refer to Trump by name, he referenced his rival at least 13 times, according to a transcript of the State of the Union.
And Trump took notice.
He ranted on Truth Social throughout Biden's speech, ramping up his posts with random statements and insults — some posts in all capital letters — as the president made his final remarks.
Biden Concludes State Of The Union By Rejecting ‘Ideas That Only Take Us Back’
Biden closed out his State of the Union address by saying he won’t give up on the American ideal “that we are all created equal and deserve to be treated equally throughout our lives.”
“We’ve never fully lived up to that idea, but we’ve never walked away from it either,” Biden said. “And I won’t walk away from it now. I’m optimistic. I really am.”
He continued, “The issue facing our nation isn’t how old we are, it’s how old our ideas [are]. Hate, anger, revenge, retribution are among the oldest of ideas. But you can’t lead America with ancient ideas that only take us back.
“To lead America, the land of possibilities, you need a vision for the future of what America can and should be done,” he said. “I see a future where we defend democracy, not diminish it.”
He then called out a few specific progressive policies, including protecting “the right to choose,” fighting the climate crisis and stopping gun violence.
“There is nothing beyond our capacity when we act together,” he concluded.
Joe Biden Addresses Criticism Of His Age: ‘I’ve Always Known What Endures’
The president directly addressed criticism of his age and attacks that he is too old to run for re-election.
“In my career I’ve been told I’m too young. … I’ve been told I am too old,” Biden said. “My fellow Americans, the issue facing our nation isn’t how old we are, it’s how old our ideas are. Hate, anger, revenge, retribution are among the oldest of ideas. But you can’t lead America with ancient ideas that only take us back.”
“To lead America, the land of possibilities,” he continued, “You need a vision for the future of what America can and should be.”
Joe Biden Goes After Donald Trump On Inaction In The Face Of School Shootings
The president gave his usual spiel about efforts to ramp up gun safety — an issue that tends to fall on partisan lines and results in little progress — but made sure to point out Trump’s inaction specifically on preventing school shootings.
Biden touted that after visiting the families affected by the Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, he established the White House’s first Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which is led by the vice president.
“Meanwhile, my predecessor told the NRA he’s proud he did nothing on guns when he was president. After another school shooting in Iowa, he said we should just ‘get over it,’” Biden said of Trump. “I say we must stop it.”
Biden Discusses New Efforts For Gaza
Biden announced his plan to allow for more aid into Gaza by opening a temporary pier that can receive temporary shelter, food, water and medicine.
“Protecting and saving innocent lives has to be a priority,” he said.
Biden acknowledged the ongoing efforts for an immediate ceasefire and renewed his calls for a two-state solution.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Heckles Biden As He Chastises Party For Blocking Border Bill
Greene lashed out as Biden was speaking about Democrats’ attempts to pass a bill on border security. Republicans had for months demanded the president address the surge of migration along the southern border with Mexico, but backed away from those efforts in January amid reported pressure from Donald Trump.
“Unfortunately, politics has derailed this bill,” Biden said. “[Trump] feels it would be a political win and a political loser for him. It’s not about him, it’s not about me.”
Greene, who confronted Biden earlier in the night, yelled for him to address the murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley. The president attempted to do so in an off-the-cuff response, but mispronounced her first name and used the term “illegal” to describe the undocumented migrant who was charged with her murder.
POTUS Has 4 Words For Republicans Who Want To Cut Medicare
“Tonight, let’s all agree once again to stand up for seniors,” Biden said to widespread applause.
“Many of my Republican friends want to put Social Security on the chopping block,” he continued. “If anyone here tries to cut Social Security or Medicare, or raise the retirement age, I will stop you.”
What Biden Said On Rx Drugs -- And Why
Biden just gave a big chunk of his speech to prescription drug prices, talking up what he and the Democrats have done and what they’d still like to do. There’s a lot to say on both.
The Inflation Reduction Act includes several initiatives designed to make drugs cheaper, especially for seniors and people with disabilities who are on Medicare. There’s a new cap on out-of-pocket expenses, penalties for drug makers that hike prices more quickly, and a promise of insulin for no more than $35. In addition -- and most famously -- the federal government now has the power to negotiate directly with manufacturers over the price of certain drugs.
These reforms are all pretty limited, at least by international standards. In countries like France, Germany and Japan, governments negotiate the prices of all drugs. We’re still a long way from that here, because the negotiating authority and most of the other associated reforms are limited to Medicare only, and, even then, to only certain kinds of drugs under certain conditions.
But Biden wants to change that too, by expanding the number of drugs eligible for negotiation and extending some of the reforms to the private sector.
If you want more details on what he’s proposing and why, you can read about it here.
Like all health care policy proposals, these have real-world tradeoffs. And their merits are subject to legitimate debate -- over whether, for example, forcing down drug prices will deter investment in ways that would reduce incentives for research and development.
But the politics of these ideas are not really in doubt. Their polling numbers are off the charts, which is one reason Biden spent so much time on them tonight, and why he’s going to keep talking about them in the months to come.
Joe Biden Is Touting His Efforts To Address The Cost Of Living Crisis
The president highlighted his administration’s efforts to put more money in the pockets of poor, middle class and older Americans. He’s pledged to continue to limit the prices of prescription drugs, promised to crackdown on landlords driving up rents, and pointed to his efforts to reduce the burden of student loans.
Biden went on to stress the need for tax reform and pointed to the nation’s 1,000 billionaires.
“Under my plan nobody earning less than $400,000 will pay an additional penny in federal taxes. Nobody. Not one penny,” Biden said. “You know what the average federal tax rate for these billionaires is? They're making great sacrifices, 8.2 percent. … No billionaire should pay a lower tax rate than a teacher, a sanitation worker or a nurse."
Joe Biden Says He’ll Fight Any GOP Efforts To Scale Back Obamacare
The president cheered his efforts to protect and expand the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, saying the policy was still a “very big deal” to more than 100 million Americans.
He vowed to oppose any Republican efforts to scale back the program.
“We stopped you 50 times before,” Biden said, “And we will stop you again.”
Biden May Be Pro-Choice, But He Still Hesitates To Say ‘Abortion’
The president is speaking extensively about his support for a woman’s right to choose, but four years later, Biden still struggles to say the word “abortion.”
He highlighted guests Latorya Beasley, an IVF patient whose life was negatively impacted by Alabama’s ruling classifying embryos as children, and Kate Cox, who needed to leave the state of Texas to get an abortion after her fetus’ fatal condition threatened her own life.
But in the speech’s entire section about abortion rights, Biden did not once actually say “abortion.”
“Many of you in this chamber and my predecessor are promising to pass a national ban on reproductive freedom,” Biden said. “My God, what freedoms will you take away next?”
“If Americans send me a Congress that supports the right to choose, I promise you, I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again.”
Biden Talks Up Obamacare -- And A Record Low In The Uninsured
You just heard Biden say “More people have health insurance today than ever before."
That’s absolutely true – and absolutely something for which Biden can take some credit.
Less than 8 percent of Americans have no health insurance, according to the latest Census Bureau data. That’s a record low, just like Biden said.
And the main reason for that is the Affordable Care Act, the 2010 law that Barack Obama signed and that Biden, as his vice president, helped to enact.
You may remember that Biden was the one who, at the signing ceremony, called the law a “big fucking deal.” What you may not remember -- or even realize -- is that during his own presidency Biden has taken a number of actions to bolster the program.
At the top of the list are some reforms that were introduced with the American Rescue Plan, the 2021 pandemic relief bill that Democrats passed on party-line votes, and then extended in the Inflation Reduction Act, the 2022 climate and health care bill that was also a Democratic-only bill.
Those reforms have made the program’s financial assistance more generous, effectively reducing the price of insurance available to people buying on their own through Healthcare.gov or one of the state-based marketplaces like the Maryland Health Connection and Your Health Idaho.
Not coincidentally, the number of people now buying coverage through one of these “Obamacare” marketplaces is also at a record high: For this calendar year, more than 21 million signed up for coverage, according to the latest data.
The latest extension of that financial assistance only lasts through 2025. Biden has said he wants to extend them and Democrats have said they are ready to do so.
And the Republicans? They spent the first year of Donald Trump’s presidency trying to repeal the law. And Trump has already indicated he’d like to try repealing it again.
You can decide for yourself what the means for the future of the program – and the people who depend on it.
Biden Calls Out Trump On January 6th: ‘You Can’t Love Your Country Only When You Win’
Biden says “history is watching” not only what is happening in Ukraine, but also what happened in the building he’s speaking in on January 6th, 2021.
“Many of you were here on that darkest of days,” Biden says. “We all saw with our own eyes. The insurrectionists were not patriots. They’d come to stop the peaceful transfer of power. Overturning the will of the people. January 6th, lies about the 2020 election and the plots to steal the election posed a great gravest threat to U.S. democracy since the Civil War, but they failed.”
He then specifically called out Trump, as well as the many Republicans who have defended the actions of those who attacked the U.S. Capitol.
“My predecessor and some of you here seek to bury the truth about January 6,” he said. “I will not do that. This is a moment to speak the truth and to bury the lies. Here's the simple truth. You can't love your country only when you win.”
Joe Biden Opens SOTU With A Renewed Commitment To Ukraine
The president opened his address by renewing his commitment to Ukraine in its fight against Russia, who has been waging war against its smaller neighbor for the last two years.
Biden stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not stop at Ukraine, warning that allowing the nuclear superpower to destroy the sovereign country will open the doors for it to invade other European countries, including NATO members.
“We have to stand up to Putin,” he said, adding that history “is literally watching.”
Legislation to continue aiding funding Ukraine's military defense has been stalled in Congress as lawmakers butt heads about whether the U.S. should continue spending on a war that seemingly has no end in sight.
“We will not walk away. We will not bow down. I will not bow down.”
From the National Championship To The State Of The Union
Among the special guests for Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) is Sherrone Moore, head coach of the University of Michigan football team.
The Wolverines are of course the reigning national champions, having completed an undefeated season just two months ago.
Moore was the program’s offensive coordinator back then. He became head coach afterwards -- and, significantly, the first Black head coach in the storied program’s history -- when head coach Jim Harbaugh departed for the National Football League.
"I appreciate the invitation to attend the State of the Union address by our Congresswoman Debbie Dingell,” Moore said in a statement, according to the Detroit Free Press. “It is an extreme honor to attend on behalf of the University of Michigan, and I am excited to be part of one of the annual events in our governmental process."
Trump Slams Biden's Delay As Motorcade Impacted By Protesters
Trump criticized Biden, whose motorcade was held up by protestors, for being “substantially late.”
“The President is very substantially late. Not a good start, but let’s give him the benefit of the doubt,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
“I’m sure he had very important things to do, but he is just now getting into the car,” Trump continued. “They will have to drive very, very quickly, you just don’t want to be late to the State of the Union.”
Biden’s motorcade had to take a longer route from the White House to the Capitol to avoid protestors, NBC News reported.
Who Is The Designated Survivor?
Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona is this year’s so-called designated survivor, the one member of the president’s cabinet who is selected to watch the address from a faraway location and would take over the president’s responsibilities in the event of a catastrophe.
President Joe Biden Arrives For His SOTU
Biden has entered the House chamber for his State of the Union address. Stay tuned here for live updates throughout his remarks.
Rashida Tlaib Wears A Keffiyeh To SOTU
Rep. Rashida Tlaib is donning the traditional Palestinian scarf called a keffiyeh, showing off her roots as the lone Palestinian American lawmaker in Congress.
The Michigan Democrat has faced heat from supporters of Israel after she demanded a permanent cease-fire in Gaza.
Why Some Are Wearing Yellow Ribbons
Some members of Congress have opted to wear yellow ribbons as a sign of solidarity with the American hostages who are still being held hostage by Hamas.
Six Supreme Court Justices Arrive, Plus One Retired Justice
Many of the sitting justices on the U.S. Supreme Court have arrived for tonight’s event. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch are all in the chamber. Former Justice Anthony Kennedy is also there.
Justices Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett and Clarence Thomas are absent.
Photo: Democratic Women Wear White In Support Of Reproductive Rights
President Joe Biden Is On His Way To The Capitol
Biden is on his way to deliver his State of the Union address. It’s unclear if the protests blocking Pennsylvania Avenue will hinder his motorcade.
CNN reported protestors considered the action more of a “symbolic” act to demonstrate their frustration to the president. No arrests have been reported.
The Vice President Is In The Building
Harris has arrived in the Capitol, where she would attend the State of the Union address as a senator in the audience before becoming Biden’s vice president.
She will be seated behind Biden and next to Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson.
GOP Leaders Have Asked Colleagues To Be Civil, But Some Aren’t So Sure
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), who erupted during last year’s State of the Union and called Biden a “liar,” said she wasn’t sure how she’ll respond tonight if the president says something she doesn’t like.
“Well if he’s a liar he should be called out,” Greene told CNN. “We’ll see how he talks tonight and then I’ll decide then.”
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Co.) told the outlet she, too, wasn’t sure how she’d respond. She told CNN sometimes the president’s comments “kind of ignites something on the inside of me.”
Mike Johnson Heads Over To His First SOTU As Speaker
Johnson has made his way to the House floor for his first State of the Union as speaker.
The Republican will be seated behind Biden and next to Harris, as is tradition with the president, vice president and House speaker.
Earlier, Johnson urged his colleagues to show decorum in the chamber and not stir the pot during Biden’s speech. It’s unclear whether his right-wing colleagues will listen.
Photo: Protesters Block Joe Biden's Motorcade Route
Some Key SOTU Guests To Look Out For…
Legislators and other attendees are expected to bring several notable people as their guests to the address tonight.
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) will be accompanied by Elizabeth Carr, the first person to be born in the U.S. via in vitro fertilization (IVF) in 1981, NBC News reported. IVF has become a major political topic in recent weeks following the Alabama Supreme Court’s decision last month to categorize frozen embryos as “children,” which created panic among fertility clinics and people hoping to become parents via IVF.
In a press release, the Congressional Black Caucus announced they would be joined by Darryl George, a Black student from Texas who has faced disciplinary actions for months by his school for refusing to cut his locs hairstyle, which his school said violated the dress code for male students.
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo), who has been a vocal critic of Israel’s offensive in Gaza that has killed more than 30,000 people, will be joined by Dr. Intimaa Salama, a Palestinian graduate student at St. Louis University who lost 35 family members in Gaza since Israel began striking back at Hamas following the Oct. 7 attack.
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) will be joined by the family of Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter who has been in pretrial detention in Russia for a year following his arrest on espionage charges. Among two dozen other guests, he also plans to bring Mia Schem, who was held hostage by Hamas for over 50 days following the Oct. 7 attack.
First Lady Jill Biden also plans to attend with more than one guest, including Kate Cox, a woman who challenged Texas’ abortion law for her right to a life-saving abortion in December.
Ahead Of The President’s Speech, Cease-Fire Protests Get Harder To Ignore
While Biden prepares to deliver his speech, hundreds of Americans critical of the U.S. government’s significant role in Israel’s military offensive in Gaza are making their voices heard right outside the White House.
Protesters led by anti-Zionist group Jewish Voice for Peace gathered in Washington’s Lafayette Square, where they held what they called the “People’s State of the Union.” The demonstration is meant to demand Biden call for an immediate and permanent cease-fire in Gaza and end unconditional U.S. military funding to Israel.
The demonstration included several speakers, and included participants chanting “Free Palestine” while blocking Biden's motorcade route outside the Capitol, where the president traditionally delivers the speech.
Biden has faced mounting backlash from within the U.S. and by other nations and human rights agencies for continuing to aid Israel in its months-long offensive in Gaza, where troops have killed more than 30,000 Palestinians. The offensive began after Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages.Neither Israel nor Hamas have agreed to a cease-fire deal as of Thursday.
Biden’s speech comes less than two weeks after 25-year-old U.S. airman Aaron Bushnell self-immolated outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington to protest American involvement in the bombardment in Gaza. It also comes on the heels of multiple primaries where Democratic voters unhappy with Biden’s approach to Gaza cast their ballot for “uncommitted” instead of for the president.
Donald Trump Will Provide Live Commentary ‘In Rapid Response’ During The Address
In a Truth Social post last night, Trump said that he plans to share a “LIVE, play by play” of Biden’s State of the Union address.
Throughout the night, he says he plans to “correct, in rapid response” any factual inaccuracies presented in Biden’s speech.
George Santos Has Showed Up For The SOTU
Former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is making an appearance at Biden’s State of the Union speech.
The recently expelled congressman was photographed in the House chamber Thursday evening ahead of the big speech.
"After three months away from this place, I figured I'd come visit and watch the SOTU and update my 'friends' in the media about my new plans for public office," the ex-congressman told Axios.
Most former members are allowed in the House chamber, according to a document outlining the House rules.
How And When To Watch The State Of The Union
Biden’s State of the Union address will begin at 9 p.m. eastern.
The White House will stream the speech on YouTube with sign language interpretation, and it will also be carried by major U.S. television networks.
If history is anything to go by, Biden’s speech will likely last a little over an hour. The Republican response, delivered this year by Sen. Katie Britt (Ala.), will begin shortly after the president concludes.
Joe Biden Will Vow To Restore Protections Of Roe v. Wade During Second Term
The president plans to pledge to Americans that he will restore the foundations of the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision if he is elected to a second term in office, according to excerpts from his prepared remarks.
The court’s conservative bloc overturned the decades-old precedent in 2022.
“Clearly those bragging about overturning Roe v. Wade have no clue about the power of women in America,” the president will say. “But they found out when reproductive freedom was on the ballot and won in 2022, 2023, and they will find out again in 2024.”
“If Americans send me a Congress that supports the right to choose I promise you: I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again.”
Joe Biden Will Push Back Against Donald Trump’s Dark Vision Of America
The president plans to champion his effort to embrace freedom and spread democracy during his administration, adding that he has worked to built a future based on “honesty, decency, dignity and equality.”
He will compare that outlook to the one pushed by Trump during his campaign.
“Now some other people my age see a different story: an American story of resentment, revenge, and retribution,” Biden will say, according to prepared remarks. “That’s not me.”
The President Will Champion His Achievements During First Term
Biden plans to champion his first term in office and his work to see America move beyond “one of the toughest periods in our nation’s history.”
“It doesn’t make the news, but in thousands of cities and towns the American people are writing the greatest comeback story never told. So let’s tell that story here and now,” he will say, according to prepared remarks provided by the White House.
“America’s comeback is building a future of American possibilities, building an economy from the middle out and the bottom up -- not the top down, investing in all of America -- in all Americans -- to make sure everyone has a fair shot and we leave no one behind.”
