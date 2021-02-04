The Biden Administration Inches Closer To Student Debt Relief

Americans owe a combined $1.5 trillion worth of student debt, with 45 million borrowers an average of $17,000 in the hole and paying just over $200 a month. These totals have spiked in recent years as states cut spending on public universities and as administrative costs in higher education have grown.

Still, progressives are sticking with one of their core arguments: Canceling student debt would motivate hard-to-reach young voters, who turned out in record numbers to boost Biden in 2020 but whose turnout has historically plummeted in midterm elections.

“Forgiving $50,000 in student loans should be a no-brainer,” said Ben Wessel, the executive director of NextGen America, a Democratic super PAC focused on turning out voters under the age of 40. “The young voters that Biden and the Democrats need to show up in 2022 are members of the most indebted generation ever. Giving them a very tangible economic boost with the stroke of a pen is not only the right thing to do, but good politics if we want to turn out more infrequent voters.”

The possibility of student debt cancellation also became a flashpoint during Wednesday’s confirmation hearing for Miguel Cardona, Biden’s nominee for education secretary.

North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, the top Republican on the Senate committee that oversees Department of Education, said he would oppose any effort at widespread debt forgiveness, calling it “dangerous and foolhardy” and suggesting it would be illegal.

“I will oppose any effort to simply move debt from borrowers on to taxpayers,” Burr said, instead pitching Cardona on working on bipartisan legislation to make loans easier to pay off.

Warren, meanwhile, quizzed Cardona on how student debt impacts borrowers and asked him to “commit to doing everything you can … to provide borrowers with immediate relief.”

Cardona, who appears headed for confirmation, agreed.