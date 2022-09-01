Conservatives Plot Legal Challenge To Joe Biden’s Student Debt Relief

President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student debt for tens of millions of borrowers could get held up in court.

Conservative opponents of student debt relief are researching ways to challenge the plan and looking for people who could serve as plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the federal government.

Some experts say a legal dispute could jeopardize the debt relief, which would cancel as much as $20,000 per borrower in the coming months. The administration has said 43 million people could benefit.

“I think there’s a fair chance this is gonna get tied up in the courts,” Robert Lawless, a professor at the University of Illinois College of Law, told HuffPost last week.

The debt forgiveness program, announced Aug. 24, has not opened yet. The Biden administration has directed borrowers to sign up for an email alert for when it’s ready to take applications. The White House has said nearly 8 million borrowers will have their debts forgiven automatically.

But a successful legal challenge could cause headaches for those whose debt would be forgiven under the plan, Lawless said.

“Say you owe $8,000, so your student loan debt is entirely canceled. Then this gets tied up in the courts. Now what do you do?” he said. “If it gets overturned, it’s gonna be a mess.”

Supporters of the initiative have said they’re not worried about a fight in court.

“I think that the legal authority is really robust,” said Abby Shafroth, director of the National Consumer Law Center’s Student Loan Borrower Assistance Project. “We know that the Department of Education and legal counsel at the Department of Justice put a lot of thought into it.”

An Aug. 23 legal memo from the Education Department justified debt forgiveness based on a 2003 law, passed in response to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, that allowed the education secretary to modify student financial assistance programs because of “a war or other military operation or national emergency.”

Former President Donald Trump’s administration cited the same law when it paused student loan payments at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. And a separate memo from the Justice Department, also dated last week, backed up the secretary’s decision to forgive the debt.

Top Democrats, including Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), had themselves questioned whether a president has the legal authority to forgive student borrower debt, though they eventually came around to the idea.

Republicans and conservative advocacy groups railed against the policy as both illegal and unfair to people who paid their debts, and they are now marshaling resources toward a legal battle.