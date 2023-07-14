Biden Nixes $39 Billion In Student Debt For More Than 800,000 Borrowers

The Biden administration announced Friday that it will erase a total of $39 billion in student loan debt for 804,000 borrowers.

The act is the result of fixes to the federal student loan system’s income-driven repayment plans, which cancel certain borrowers’ debt if they make payments for 20 or 25 years.

In the past, failures in the program resulted in qualified payments not being counted towards forgiveness, the administration said.

People demonstrate outside the Supreme Court in June against student loan debt. via Associated Press

“At the start of this Administration, millions of borrowers had earned loan forgiveness but never received it. That’s unacceptable,” Education Department Under Secretary James Kvaal said in a statement. “Today we are holding up the bargain we offered borrowers who have completed decades of repayment.”

Eligible borrowers will start to receive notification on Friday that they qualify for forgiveness, the Department of Education said in a statement.

“The Department will continue to identify and notify borrowers who reach the applicable forgiveness thresholds (240 or 300 qualifying monthly payments, depending on their repayment plan and type of loan) every two months until next year when all borrowers who are not yet eligible for forgiveness will have their payment counts updated,” the department said.