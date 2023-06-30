Biden On Student Loan Supreme Court Ruling: 'This Fight Is Not Over'

President Joe Biden vowed that “this fight is not over” Friday after the Supreme Court struck down his program to reduce college student loan debt for millions of Americans.

“I believe that the court’s decision to strike down our student debt relief plan is wrong,” he said in a statement hours after the court’s 6-3 ruling, with the Republican-appointed justices in the majority. “But I will stop at nothing to find other ways to deliver relief to hard-working middle-class families. My administration will continue to work to bring the promise of higher education to every American.”

Advertisement

Biden promised to lay out details of his plans to continue those efforts in remarks later Friday.

The ruling came the day after the high court’s conservatives also ended affirmative action in college admissions, ruling that schools could no longer consider an applicant’s race. Biden said the Department of Education would come up with guidelines so that colleges and universities could continue to attract a diverse student body, such as by using applicants’ socioeconomic status.

On the debt-relief ruling, Biden, in response to GOP criticism that the program mainly benefited students who attended expensive, elite colleges, pointed out that it was designed to help middle-class and poorer Americans.

“Nearly 90 percent of the relief from our plan would have gone to borrowers making less than $75,000 a year, and none of it would have gone to people making more than $125,000,” Biden said. “It would have been life-changing for millions of Americans and their families. And it would have been good for economic growth, both in the short- and long-term.”

Biden also criticized Republicans who have almost uniformly opposed student debt relief for imposing a different standard on new graduates who find themselves owing tens of thousands of dollars or more than they did on recipients of COVID-19 relief during the pandemic.

Advertisement

“The hypocrisy of Republican elected officials is stunning. They had no problem with billions in pandemic-related loans to businesses ― including hundreds of thousands and in some cases millions of dollars for their own businesses,” Biden’s statement said. “And those loans were forgiven. But when it came to providing relief to millions of hard-working Americans, they did everything in their power to stop it.”