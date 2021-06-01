Biden Administration To Suspend Trump-Era Oil Leases In Arctic Refuge

The refuge, often described as “America’s Serengeti,” covers more than 19 million acres. It is home to polar bears, caribou, moose and hundreds of species of migratory birds and is sacred to the Gwich’in people, an Indigenous tribe of northern Alaska and Canada.

Republicans and energy companies have tried for decades to gain access to the oil reserves beneath the refuge’s coastal plain, known as the “1002 Area.” The GOP tax law that Congress passed in late 2017 included a provision, introduced by Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), requiring the Interior Department to approve at least two lease sales for drilling — each covering no less than 400,000 acres.