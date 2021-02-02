“Their kids were ripped from their arms and separated,” Biden said. “And now they cannot find over 500 sets of those parents and those kids are alone. Nowhere to go. Nowhere to go. It’s criminal.”

Beginning the reunification process is among Biden’s several efforts to rehaul the immigration system decimated by Trump. In his first few hours as president, Biden issued several immigration-related executive orders and proposed a new bill that includes a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented people in the country.

Although Biden is likely to face resistance from Republicans, immigration reform advocates and experts have applauded the president’s plans for prioritizing such matters.

Along with the new family reunification task force, Biden also launched a series of efforts to restore the U.S. asylum system by working with foreign governments to ensure that Central American refugees and asylum-seekers can obtain proper legal protections.

The administration announced it will scale back Migrant Protection Protocols, a Trump-issued program that has forced more than 65,000 asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico ― sometimes for years ― until their day in U.S. immigration court. It is unclear what will happen to the people currently stranded in Mexico as a result of MPP.

Tuesday’s executive order also rescinds Trump’s memorandum requiring family sponsors to repay the government if relatives receive public benefits.

The reforms also instruct federal agencies to review the public charge rule ― a seldom-used policy in place since the 1880s that allows the federal government to deny entry to immigrants, especially green card holders, who are deemed to be overly reliant on public benefits, such as cash assistance programs. Trump expanded the rule, causing fears in the undocumented community about seeking health care and vaccinations.