Worried About Biden's Tax Plan? Twitter Reacts With Brutal Honesty.

I’m fortunate to live comfortably without any major money worries. But I don’t have any delusions about being wealthy, either. I have popcorn ceilings, furniture from Craigslist and a special drawer in the kitchen where I save extra fast-food utensils, napkins and condiment packets.

In other words, I do not need to worry about Joe Biden’s tax plan.

Yet plenty of regular Joes like myself seem to think the Democratic president-elect’s plan to raise taxes on Americans earning more than $400,000 per year will somehow affect their bottom line. And Twitter is not having it.

Only 1.8% of U.S. taxpayers earn enough money to see higher taxes under Biden’s proposal. For everyone else, here are some hilarious and brutally honest reminders from Twitter that there’s no need to be concerned.

if ur ceiling looks like this DO NOT worry about biden’s tax plan pic.twitter.com/qTsZr1TaOU — ✰ (@Yaboyleeoo) November 3, 2020

Fellas, if your game day setup looks like this, you do not need to worry about Biden’s tax plan... pic.twitter.com/PPIIbvvwLF — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 5, 2020

If you’re staying at this Four Seasons in Philadelphia, you do NOT need to worry about Joe Biden’s tax plan pic.twitter.com/6FpNUfdRm9 — litquidity (@litcapital) November 8, 2020

If you use 3 in 1 soap, do NOT worry about Biden’s tax plan — stressed wash fan (@YourKingJordan) November 3, 2020

if ur tupperware looks like this DO NOT worry about biden’s tax plan pic.twitter.com/U4519cwzQn — Malik🚿 (@AshyMalik) November 4, 2020

If your mattress is on the ground you don’t have to worry about Biden’s tax plan. https://t.co/JBkaii6Y4u — Dylan (@dyllyp) November 6, 2020

“i’m worried about biden’s tax plan” pic.twitter.com/kJa6Mr39sL — stimmy neutron (@hoesayb_) November 4, 2020

If you had this for dinner in the last eleven months do not worry about Biden’s tax plan pic.twitter.com/aucHZvhN3f — Meredith Lee (@meralee727) November 5, 2020

If your pillow looks like this DO NOT worry about Biden's tax plan 😌 pic.twitter.com/SEjtU2gD1S — 💚cocoina💚 (@cocoxlong) November 2, 2020

If you change your own oil, you don't need to worry about the Biden tax plan. — Titus (@TitusNation) November 6, 2020

“Idk man I just don’t like biden’s tax plan” pic.twitter.com/G22HTdARIa — col (@colywoli) November 4, 2020

Qualified for the full $1200 but worried about Biden’s tax plan impact on $400k. I’m confused. — Evan Galloway (@EvanAGalloway20) November 3, 2020

If you wake up in the morning and brew this, you do NOT need to worry about Biden’s tax plan. pic.twitter.com/RVp479PDSF — Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) November 6, 2020

If your walls look like this DO NOT worry about Biden’s tax plan pic.twitter.com/pv0zAvfz30 — Ethan  Krane (@theEthanKrane) November 3, 2020

If you shake the gas pump DO NOT worry about biden’s tax plan — tia (@califortia) November 4, 2020

if you ask your friends to venmo you the $5.73 for the uber ride do not worry about Biden's tax plan — little angel ✨ (@angeliicamdc) November 5, 2020