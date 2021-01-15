Worried About Biden's Tax Plan? Twitter Reacts With Brutal Honesty.

I’m fortunate to live comfortably without any major money worries. But I don’t have any delusions about being wealthy, either. I have popcorn ceilings, furniture from Craigslist and a special drawer in the kitchen where I save extra fast-food utensils, napkins and condiment packets.
Yet plenty of regular Joes like myself seem to think the Democratic president-elect’s plan to raise taxes on Americans earning more than $400,000 per year will somehow affect their bottom line. And Twitter is not having it.
Only 1.8% of U.S. taxpayers earn enough money to see higher taxes under Biden’s proposal. For everyone else, here are some hilarious and brutally honest reminders from Twitter that there’s no need to be concerned.