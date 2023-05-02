Biden To Send 1,500 Troops To U.S.-Mexico Border

President Joe Biden’s administration plans to send roughly 1,500 troops to the U.S. border with Mexico ahead of the end of Title 42, a pandemic-era immigration restriction the administration has long relied on to slow the influx of asylum-seekers crossing into the country, according to The Associated Press and other media outlets.

The administration is tasking the troops primarily with administrative and logistical work, freeing up Customs and Border Protection agents to focus on fieldwork as Title 42 comes to an end on May 11. The troops will not engage in law enforcement work, and are set to stay at the border for at least 90 days.

The ongoing flow of asylum-seekers crossing the border, and how to handle it, has proved to be one of the thorniest political problems facing Biden and one the GOP has been eager to highlight. Biden came into office promising a softer hand addressing immigrants compared to former President Donald Trump’s use of family separation and other punitive measures to deter border-crossers.

Biden has relied on Title 42, which gave the government the power to deny asylum claims for health reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic, to limit immigrant entry.

Beyond calling down additional troops — there are already roughly 2,700 National Guard members at the border already — the administration is also rolling out a series of steps to manage the demand. They are opening centers throughout Latin America, staring with Guatemala and Columbia, where people fleeing violence and poverty can apply for asylum without traveling to the border.

The administration has also instituted new policies to quickly screen and deport asylum-seekers at the border, and to punish those who travel illegally through Mexico to reach the border. Those new policies have drawn protest from immigrant rights groups, who argue they are similar to a Trump proposal struck down by the courts.

For now, however, Biden’s Republican critics think bringing down troops will do little to ease the border chaos.

“They can’t enforce immigration laws under posse comitatus, so they may help around the margins, but this is going to get a lot worse before it gets better,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said, referring to the law barring the military from playing a role in civilian law enforcement.

Democrats and immigration advocates also had a muted response to the administration’s decision to send active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.

“My understanding is their role is only for logistical support. I certainly hope it stays that way, and I’ve communicated that to them,” Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) told HuffPost.

Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), a vocal critic of the Biden administration’s immigration policies, added: “I am against militarizing the border.”

