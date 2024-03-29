Biden To Visit Baltimore Following Key Bridge Collapse

President Joe Biden said he plans to visit Baltimore following a deadly bridge collapse earlier this week.
Biden will visit “next week” with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D), he told White House pool reporters Friday.
On Tuesday morning, a massive ship crashed into the Key bridge after experiencing power issues, sending the structure plummeting into the Patapsco River. Six construction workers who were on the bridge when it collapsed are presumed dead.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the bridge wasn’t made to withstand the force of a 984-foot-long cargo ship.
“It’s not just big as a building, it’s really as big as a block,” Buttigieg said during a White House briefing on Wednesday. “A bridge like this one, completed in the 1970s, was simply not made to withstand a direct impact on a critical support pier from a vessel that weighs about 200 million pounds, orders of magnitude bigger than cargo ships that were in service in that region at the time that bridge was first built.”
Moore said there is “a long road ahead” after the bridge’s collapse.
“This work will not take days,” Moore said Thursday. “This work will not just take weeks. We have a very long road ahead of us.”