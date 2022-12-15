Biden Trolls Trump With Some 'Major Announcements' Of His Own

Joe Biden just threw some major shade at Donald Trump’s “major announcement.”

On Wednesday, the former president teased that he would drop a “major announcement” on his Truth Social account the next day. With characteristic restraint, he declared in all caps that “AMERICA NEEDS A SUPERHERO!”

Some people speculated that Trump might be preparing to announce a run for speaker of the House of Representatives, or that defeated Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake would be his 2024 running mate.

Advertisement

Instead, the “major announcement” was a major anticlimax. Turns out, Trump is introducing a series of “digital trading cards” with his likeness that sell for $99 a pop. Various cards depict Trump as a superhero, an astronaut and a cowboy ― you know, just like in real life.

As might be expected, the “major announcement” that the former president is basically trying to make more money off his supporters attracted lots of Twitter snark and mockery, not least of which came from the current president.

In a tweet sent from his personal account, Biden said he’d had some “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS” of his own in the past few weeks, and pointed out that inflation is easing, he just signed the Respect for Marriage Act, and Brittney Griner is finally home from Russia, among other things.

I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too…



✔️ Inflation’s easing

✔️ I just signed the Respect for Marriage Act

✔️ We brought Brittney Griner home

✔️ Gas prices are lower than a year ago

✔️ 10,000 new high-paying jobs in Arizona — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 15, 2022

Advertisement

Many Twitter users were also amused.

Wow. Such a great troll. https://t.co/lRPhRpiiq2 — Matt Glantz (@MattGlantz) December 15, 2022

Presidential shade just hits different. https://t.co/UDf0NVge8y — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) December 15, 2022

Ladies and Gentlemen,



Allow me to present...Dark Brandon. https://t.co/L5zURhXELX — Paul S. Kemp (@Paulskemp) December 15, 2022

The funny thing about the Trump MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT is that it basically set Biden up for this extremely easy Twitter own and made Dark Brandon trend again. Tremendous own-goal. https://t.co/GfkwbHv6Mo — Matthew Kupfer (@Matthew_Kupfer) December 15, 2022

Advertisement

Others joked they would’ve preferred something a little more Trump-like.

Yeah but no trading cards so boooooooo ;) https://t.co/tH9omz7GLi — Drew Curtis 🦃 (@DrewCurtis) December 15, 2022