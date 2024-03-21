Biden Bluntly Answers Trump's 'Are You Better Off' Question With Scathing Video

The Republican Party’s continued attempt to take advantage of what they must perceive as a collective case of amnesia got a blunt video response from President Joe Biden on Wednesday.
Recently, some of Donald Trump’s most sycophantic supporters, such as his daughter-in-law and RNC co-chair, Lara Trump, and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), have attempted to make a case for his reelection by asking the rhetorical question, “Are you better off today than you were four years ago?” Even Trump asked a similar question in a post on his Truth Social platform earlier this week.
Although Ronald Reagan successfully used the question in a 1980 presidential debate with President Jimmy Carter, it hasn’t really worked that well for Republicans this time around.
That’s because when many people think back to 2020, they immediately remember the lockdowns, isolation and deaths that happened in the U.S. because of the COVID-19 pandemic ― which all occurred under Trump’s watch.
So, it’s understandable that Biden referenced this in a candid video response to Trump’s question on Thursday.
The 40-second video, which is captioned, “Donald, I’m glad you asked,” showed the lowlights of that year, including Trump suggesting injecting bleach as a solution to the coronavirus, toilet paper shortages and corpses being loaded onto freezer trucks.
The scathing visuals are accompanied by quotes of Trump praising his action, refusing to take responsibility for how he handled the virus and responding, “It is what it is,” when reminded about all the deaths occurring at the time.
Many people on X, formerly Twitter, appreciated the memory-jogging video ― even though it resurfaced bad memories.