Joe Biden Wishes Trump, First Lady 'Swift Recovery' From COVID

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden sent his regards to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump after the pair tested positive for the coronavirus.
Trump announced in a tweet early Friday that he and Melania Trump had been diagnosed.
In response to the news, Biden tweeted Friday morning that he and his wife, Jill Biden, were sending well-wishes for the duo to have a “swift recovery.”
“We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” he wrote.
The president had been in close contact with counselor and senior adviser Hope Hicks, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday after traveling with Trump for the presidential debate.
Trump’s diagnosis comes after he has consistently resisted wearing masks publicly or issuing a federal mandate for Americans to wear them. It also comes days after he publicly mocked Biden during the presidential debate for wearing a mask.
“He could be speaking 200 feet away and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen,” said the president, who added that Biden wears a mask too much.
Both Trump and his family neglected to wear masks at the debate, despite being asked by Cleveland Clinic doctors to do so and being seated beside the Biden family, who were all in masks inside the venue.
Biden and his wife, who both shared a stage with Trump on Tuesday, are slated to be tested for COVID-19 on Friday.