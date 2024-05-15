Skepticism Abounds As Social Media Debates The Outcomes Of Biden-Trump Face-Offs

As you might have expected, President Joe Biden’s debate challenge to former President Donald Trump on Wednesday caused a lot of discussion on social media.
While Biden and Trump have since tentatively agreed to two debates — one hosted by CNN on June 27 and the other hosted by ABC on Sept. 10 — the details still have to be worked out.
And many people on social media are skeptical that the face-offs will actually occur.
Unsurprisingly, the reasons why they may not happen tended to split along party lines, with Biden supporters predicting Trump would find a way to not do it while Trump supporters predicted Biden would bow out.
Joe Biden and Donald Trump agreeing to a debate feels like LIV Golf and the PGA tour agreeing to a merger.— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) May 15, 2024
I won’t believe it’s true until all details are agreed to and Biden takes the stage.
I have a hard time believing Biden’s people actually want him to do this.
Asked Nancy Pelosi about Biden’s debate proposal with Trump: “I myself would never recommend going on stage with Donald Trump, but the President has decided that's what he wants to do. I think the format he is suggesting is a good one.— Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 15, 2024
Asked why she wouldn’t recommend it: “I…
Biden calling Trump's bluff on debating has really triggered MAGA. I guess they prefer that Trump continue to accuse Biden of being afraid to debate without any response from Biden. It's all stupid anyway b/c Pres debates don't happen until well AFTER the conventions in Sep/Oct!— Democratic Tweeter (@WileELiberal) May 15, 2024
i can predict the debates now:— joefis (@joefis) May 15, 2024
the right: trump won
the left: biden won
🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS: Trump Officially Accepts Biden's Offer of Two Debates via @ConservRoof— 🗽🇺🇸 Rachel 🇺🇸🗽 ✨#TRUMPWON✨ (@Rachel4Trump_45) May 15, 2024
This is possibly the "bloodbath" that Trump was predicting.https://t.co/XhFiEqtXOe
Trump says he wants to debate Biden, but he won't even testify in his own criminal trial. Got it.— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 15, 2024
My prediction:— Susi Swift (@susi815) May 15, 2024
CNN will invite RFK Jr to the debate.
This will piss off both Trump and Biden.
There will be no debate.
prediction:— doug funnie (@cryptoklotz) May 15, 2024
-trump, essentially a high-level insult comic who is hilarious in debates, runs circles around biden
-crypto pumps like crazy as it dawns on people that trump (already crushing it in swing states) is a lock this fall https://t.co/99COh965xF
My guess is that this never actually happens.— StillLivinginthewoods (@Stillnthewoods) May 15, 2024
The Biden camp will insist that the terms be stacked so highly in their favor that Trump is forced to refuse.
Then the media will frame it as though Trump is the one who is afraid to debate.
That's my prediction.
President Joe Biden says he’s accepted an invitation from CNN to debate Trump on June 27.— The Conscious Underground (@AllanAgard) May 15, 2024
My prediction: Trump will be a no show. A non starter.
My predictions— Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) May 15, 2024
Pretty much confirmed that Trump will get charged with a felony
Biden will refuse to debate a felon - his supporters will call this integrity
He will tweet about how moral he is
That's great, BUT my prediction is they convict Trump on ONE of the 91 indictments & Biden backs out saying he has too much integrity to be on the same stage as a Felon. He hid during 2020, his debates he did do were defended by every lefty moderator & he's hidden the past 4 yrs— David Turner (@dtbuckeye1970) May 15, 2024
Biden to Trump: “Make my day, Pal.” Let’s debate. “I hear you’re free on Wednesdays.”— We HearVoicesOutThere #voteBlue2024 (@WeHearPodcast) May 15, 2024
Oh boy! Mr. Trump has just entered the deep end of the pool.
Now, he’s going to sink like he’s wearing lead shoes because of his social post saying he’d debate Biden.
Has Biden called Trump’s… pic.twitter.com/iqmDQ0IIrf
But one person recognized the most important aspect of the possible debates, at least where social media is concerned — more Biden-Trump reaction GIFs.
Who else is ready for some more Biden + Trump debate reaction GIFs? pic.twitter.com/Bs66jVFK85— Chris Strider (@stridinstrider) May 15, 2024
