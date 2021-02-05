Joe Biden Says Donald Trump Shouldn't Receive Intelligence Briefings

President Joe Biden said in an interview Friday he doesn’t think Donald Trump should receive intelligence briefings, a privilege typically afforded to former presidents, because of his “erratic behavior.”

“I just think that there is no need for him to have the intelligence briefings. What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?” Biden asked on “CBS Evening News With Norah O’Donnell.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that Biden’s administration was “obviously” reviewing whether to continue extending the courtesy to Trump, whose supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last month. The former president also has a history of revealing classified information and has a friendly relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, critics have warned.

It’s likely Trump won’t miss the intelligence reports. While in office, he reportedly rarely read them and instead turned to his confidantes and conservative media as sources of information.

