Joe Biden Trolls Trump And Takes ‘Keep America Great’ Web Domain

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden unveiled a new campaign website on Thursday using a slogan long associated with President Donald Trump: KeepAmericaGreat.com.

Biden shared the site as the president was giving his formal acceptance speech to cap the Republican National Convention, during which Trump warned of an end to American exceptionalism should voters choose Biden and unseat him in November.

Biden used the website to call out Trump’s “Promises Made, Promises Kept” slogan.

“Trump isn’t looking for a second term — he’s looking for a do-over,” the site reads. “Here’s how Trump’s record stacks up against the promises he made to the American people.”

Donald Trump promised to be the greatest jobs president God ever created.



Instead, tens of millions of Americans are out of work and we're facing the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. #PromisesBroken https://t.co/JzjZu7KKRr — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 28, 2020

The campaign goes on to list the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, noting some 180,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19. The website also targets what Biden calls the president’s “cruel immigration policy” and embrace of “dictators and authoritarian strongman around the world” while linking to Trump’s public statements on each issue.

“And no, Mexico has not paid for the wall,” it adds.

Trump defended his first term in office on Thursday, saying he had done “nothing but fight for” Americans, pointing to his efforts to build a wall along the southern border with Mexico and be the nation’s “law and order” president.

“I did what our political establishment never expected and could never forgive — breaking the cardinal rule of Washington politics — I kept my promise,” he said from the White House grounds.

He went on to challenge Biden’s record in politics.

“We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years,” Trump said. “Biden’s record is a shameful roll call of the most catastrophic betrayals and blunders in our lifetime.”

It’s unclear if Biden’s campaign bought the website or if it was handed over by former Democratic candidate Tom Steyer, who said he acquired the same domain name late last year.

