Joe Biden's 4-Word Reaction To Donald Trump's Mug Shot Is Dripping With Shade

Donald Trump’s mug shot broke the internet both before and after it was released on Thursday, but President Joe Biden got the last laugh.
Reporters in Lake Tahoe, California, where Biden is vacationing, asked him Friday if he’d seen the infamous ― and historic ― mug shot of the former president.
Advertisement
“I did see it on television,” Biden said with a chuckle.
A reporter then asked what the president thought about the pic.
“Handsome guy,” Biden deadpanned. “Wonderful guy.”
People on X, formerly known as Twitter, were amazed at the amount of shade Biden packed into four little words.
Advertisement