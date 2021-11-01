Joe Biden Apologizes For Donald Trump In UN Climate Change Speech

Sometimes the path back to relevance starts with acknowledging your mistakes ― even if those mistakes were intentional and committed entirely by your predecessor.

President Joe Biden is in Glasgow, Scotland, for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference this week, where he’s looking to reposition the United States as a dependable leader in the fight against climate change.

His first order of business? Apologize for the last guy, who went out of his way to ignore science and make climate change worse.

“I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact the United States, the last administration, pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” Biden told world leaders on Monday.

“Behind the eight ball” is a severe understatement.

As president, Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement, a landmark deal the U.S. took a lead in brokering. The deal seeks to cut planet-heating emissions and includes virtually every nation as a signatory. Even the CEO of Royal Dutch Shell, a massive global oil company, thought leaving the deal was a dumb move.