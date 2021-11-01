Biden Says U.S. Will Lead During 'Decisive Decade' For Climate

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday assured world leaders at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, that they can count on the United States to once again spearhead the fight against global climate change.

“We will demonstrate to the world that the United States is not only back at the table, but hopefully leading by the power of our example,” he said. “My administration is working overtime to show that our climate commitment is about action — not words.”

Biden described the next 10 years as “a decisive decade” for confronting the threat of climate change and its mounting effects.

“It’s simple: Will we act? Will we do what is necessary? Will we seize the enormous opportunity before us?” he said. “Or will we condemn future generations to suffer? This is the decade that will determine the answer.”