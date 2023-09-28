Biden Uses DeSantis’ Dig At Trump In New Campaign Ad

LOADING ERROR LOADING

President Joe Biden is letting Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) do all the talking in his latest campaign ad.

A 20-second video released by the Biden campaign on Thursday replays the Florida governor tearing into former President Donald Trump during Wednesday night’s Republican debate.

DeSantis called out the GOP front-runner’s continual absence on the debate stage, as well as his administration adding trillions to the national debt.

“He should be on this stage tonight,” DeSantis told the crowd to applause. “He owes it to you to defend his record where they added $7.8 trillion to the debt. That set the stage for the inflation that we have now.”

Biden’s ad ends with him saying that he approves this message.

Fellow GOP contender Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor, similarly called out the Trump administration’s extreme spending during last month’s first primary debate. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie did too on Wednesday, while also drawing attention to the roughly $5 trillion added by the Biden administration.

The U.S. currently owes just over $33 trillion in debt, with most of the borrowing having taken place when interest rates were significantly lower than they are today. Unfortunately, the debt wasn’t paid off before interest rates rose.