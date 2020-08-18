Biden’s VP Pick, Postal Service And Recession: Views From HuffPost Readers

“At last I have a glimmer of hope for America. Kamala Harris is smart, forceful. If Biden were not to make it through all four years, I would trust Harris to run the country. I feel hopeful.”

—John Omaha

“So far all the pundits say a running mate doesn’t make much difference in the general election, that the decision is at the top of the ticket. Probably so, but we’ve had a long, long string of very boring VP candidates. It will be interesting to see if Kamala, a dynamic candidate for a change, can add some votes to the ticket.”

—Tom Roberts