Biden’s VP Pick, Postal Service And Recession: Views From HuffPost Readers

Every week, HuffPost editors read your comments on our top stories and highlight those that cut through the noise and make us think, help us see things from a different perspective, start conversations or even change our minds.
For a chance to be featured here, participate in the comments by clicking the gray speech bubble to the left, next to the social share icons, which will open up the comments panel.
Comments have been edited for clarity, spelling, punctuation and length.
“At last I have a glimmer of hope for America. Kamala Harris is smart, forceful. If Biden were not to make it through all four years, I would trust Harris to run the country. I feel hopeful.”
—John Omaha
“So far all the pundits say a running mate doesn’t make much difference in the general election, that the decision is at the top of the ticket. Probably so, but we’ve had a long, long string of very boring VP candidates. It will be interesting to see if Kamala, a dynamic candidate for a change, can add some votes to the ticket.”
—Tom Roberts
“This should inspire healthy people to go to the poll and vote this election. Although i believe every American should have the absolute right to mail in their vote, I don’t believe I can trust my federal government to accurately count or handle these votes because of the administration in charge.”
—Brett McVitty
“Everybody get out to vote in person - get in line wearing masking, social distancing, saving that day as a sacrifice.”
—Victor Shepherd
“Time and again it is shown that if you put money in the hands of the working class, they spend it, and keep our economy going. Money hoarded in an offshore account does zip for our economy.”
—Kristen Schmidt
“You can’t force people back to jobs that don’t exist. These millionaires have been so insulated from the plight of the working class for so long, they don’t know how the country they are supposed to be leading works.”
—Charles Pratt
“A great choice considering Kamala Harris was a good Attorney General, and the country will need someone with her expertise to help investigate, and hold accountable, Trump and his administration, for crimes committed.”
—Sage Singer
“She’ll be seen as a mixed race American. She represents melting pot America. She represents modern America. She doesn’t represent White Supremacy.”
—Judith Bauer
“Kudos to the HP reporter for having the stones to ask the question that should have already been asked every day of Trump’s presidency.”
—Declan Ryan
“Finally, someone asked a tough question. They need to keep asking and hold all political leaders the same question and KEEP asking.”
—Ray Peeples