Willow is finally in the White House!

Jill Biden on Friday shared social media photographs of the first family’s new cat — a short-haired, 2-year-old tabby she first met on a farm while campaigning for her husband Joe Biden in 2020.

“Willow is settling into the White House with her favorite toys, treats, and plenty of room to smell and explore,” Michael LaRosa, the first lady’s press secretary, said in a statement to CNN.

Willow, named after Jill Biden’s suburban Philadelphia hometown of Willow Grove, is the first feline to live in the White House since President George W. Bush’s cat India.

She joins Commander, a German shepherd adopted by the Bidens in December.