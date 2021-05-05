A Photo Of The Bidens With The Carters Is Freaking Everyone Out

A photograph of the Bidens and the Carters has gone viral because of the weird way in which it appears the current occupants of the White House are towering over their predecessors.
The Carter Center shared the image from President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s recent visit to former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter on Twitter late Monday:
Photographers suggested the strange effect was down to the use of a wide-angle lens in a small space, or perspective distortion.
That didn’t stop late-night comedians from riffing on the image Tuesday.
“What the fuck is going on in this photo?” asked “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah. “Why do the Bidens look five times higher than the Carters? Is there some dollhouse filter I don’t know about?”
“Honestly, this is the weirdest picture of a president since any picture of Donald Trump,” he cracked.
“Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon said he learned two things from the image ― that the two families are close and “Biden is the size of Jason Momoa.”
Twitter users offered their own takes:
Right-wingers, meanwhile, tried to make political capital out of the fact that none of the four were wearing masks in the image ― even though Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines state that “you can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart.”