New First Cat Is 'Waiting In The Wings,' Jill Biden Says

Cat lovers excited to see a feline in the White House may not have to wait much longer.

“She is waiting in the wings,” first lady Jill Biden said in a Friday interview she and President Joe Biden had with “Today” host Craig Melvin.

Melvin was a little skeptical.

“Major Biden, who’s clearly had some trouble adjusting to life at the White House, now he’s going to be forced to contend with a cat as well in the White House?” he asked.

Major, one of the Bidens’ dogs, has made headlines in recent months after two occasions when he nipped staff members at the White House. In both cases, Major didn’t break the skin or cause serious injury, but the incidents caused enough concern that the dog was enrolled in off-site private training.

But Major is now back in the White House, Jill Biden said, adding that his training involved interacting with cats, including visiting an animal shelter.

“And he did fine,” she said.

Fellow first dog Champ, who is older, has largely stayed out of the press since Biden took office, aside from some bizarre right-wing attacks, as well a mystery pooping incident in which both dogs were possible suspects.

The Bidens first said that a cat may be joining them at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue back in November. The pet would be the first White House cat since the presidency of George W. Bush, who along with several dogs had a black cat named India “Willie.” Prior to that, the Clinton family was famously joined in the White House by black and white cat Socks, a former stray who was said to have jumped into Chelsea Clinton’s arms in Arkansas.