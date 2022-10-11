Amazon The Bio bidet and the Tushy classic bidet.

If you’ve always been curious about bidets but have never tried one out, Amazon’s Early Access sales event is the perfect excuse to give it a go. As luck would have it, these bidet prices are some of the best deals of the week. Popular brands Tushy and Bio Bidet have their cult-favorite bidets on sale for 30% and 70% off, respectively. If you’re daunted by the prospect of trying out a bidet, these two brands can gently ease you into the lifestyle.

Bidets are designed to get you as clean as possible, while also potentially alleviating discomfort from issues like hemorrhoids or UTIs. It’s also a great financial investment that saves you money on toilet paper in the long run while also being good for the environment. Just think of all the toilet paper you’ll save! We can’t think of a better reason than that to snag one ASAP. Pick one up for yourself today while supplies last and the sale is hot.

If you don’t want to get a whole new toilet seat, then the Tushy bidet is the one for you. It’s remarkably easy to use and attach to your existing toilet. You don’t have to worry about fiddling with your tank or juggling complicated tools. It has a universal fit that works for pretty much all standard toilets and doesn’t require electricity. All you have to do is unscrew your toilet seat, pop on the bidet, connect it to water and voila! All your bidet dreams come true.

And if you’re worried about hygiene, fear not. The easy-to-clean bidet attachment is fingerprint- and smudge-proof and has self-cleaning technology that washes the nozzle before and after each use. You can pick from a platinum-colored or bamboo knob, depending on your personal style, though both are comparable in terms of comfort and ease of use. The knob has ergonomic water pressure control and a precision angle adjuster, so you can adjust it to your preferences. Save 30% on Tushy’s classic bidet from now through October 12.

Promising review:

“Great product. This is a must have. We bought a fancy bidet at the onset of the COVID pandemic because we were worried about having no toilet paper. As a result, we CANNOT go back to a non-bidet life. Any time we’re out of town, we just feel dirty! Our daughter came to visit and liked it so much, she asked for one for Christmas. So we researched “best bidets” and found this one at the top of the list. Our son-in-law installed it and now they’ve been converted too. Also, it allows us to feel ‘fresh’ whenever we visit them, which is the majority of our travel anyway. This one is fantastic for the money. It requires no power, and installs in minutes. It also has an installation/users manual that’s hilarious. Highly recommend.” — Jose Schmuckatello

If the prospect of investing in a new toilet seat altogether sounds good, then you have to jump on Bio Bidet’s whopping 70% off sale and find out why this bidet has been trending on TikTok. It has a three-in-one nozzle that releases warm water and is flexible enough to reach the entire booty area for a powerfully fresh clean. The oscillating wide clean and pulsating massage technology with various pressure speeds makes sure it’s uniquely comfortable for your own needs.

The seat itself is streamlined, comfortable and heated, with a slow-closing lid that won’t slam down. It features an energy-saving mode and a warm air dryer that helps to reduce electricity and toilet paper, making it a great investment for those who are looking to make their home more eco-friendly. It even has a built-in deodorizer to keep your bathroom smelling fresh and clean.

Best of all, it’s easy to install, no plumbers or handymen required. It includes all the necessary components and clear instructions that are straightforward and easy to follow. It’ll be a major upgrade worth every penny. Get 70% off Bio Bidet by Bemis from now through October 12.

Promising review:

″Exceeded my expectations. I shopped around before making this purchase and Bio Bidet seemed to be one of the companies that received consistently high reviews. This is my first bidet seat and it was even easier to install than I imagined. The adapters and tubing are all included, the only tool needed is an adjustable wrench.



“I’m very impressed with the adjustability/functionality of this thing. The buttons are responsive and the light indicators on the control panel are intuitive. Everything just seems to be well thought out and does what it is advertised to do. I’m glad I spent a little more and avoided the entry-level models.



“Be sure to determine whether or not you have a round or elongated toilet. You can do this by measuring the distance from the toilet seat screws to the front of the bowl (~16.5″ for round, ~18.5″ for elongated).” — RZ