Here Are Big And Tall Men's Clothing Brands On Amazon

These Amazon men's clothes come in tall and extended sizes beyond a 3X.

If you&rsquo;re a guy who&rsquo;s<a href="https://www.npr.org/2014/07/25/332641840/the-average-american-man-is-too-big-for-his-britches" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> big and tall</a>, you might struggle to find clothes that aren&rsquo;t <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/mens-fashion-how-to-dress_b_1696047" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">too short or too tight-fitting</a>.&nbsp;There are actually a lot of brands with big and tall sizes available to shop on Amazon.
Finding clothes that are fashionable and fit is getting a little easier for plus-size shoppers now that many brands, including Anthropologie and Universal Standard, are carrying extended clothing sizes for men and women.

But if you’re a guy who’s big and tall, you might still struggle to find clothes that aren’t too short or too tight. Sure, specialty stores like DXL and Bonobos offer big and tall men’s clothing sizes or tailoring for the right fit, but sometimes you just want the convenience of ordering online for easy, budget-friendly options.

Good news: There are actually a lot of big and tall men’s clothing brands available to shop on Amazon. Many of them, like Amazon Essentials by DXL and Hanes, offer everyday basics like T-shirts and sweats. You can also find printed dress shirts and comfortable pants from brands like Alimens & Gentle and Wrangler.

We’ve rounded some of the clothing brands offering big and tall men’s sizes on Amazon.

Take a look below:

1
Amazon Essentials by DXL
Amazon
Amazon Essentials by DXL specializes in men's everyday essentials like T-shirts, pants and underwear. They offer sizes 2X to 7X, 44W to 60W, 28L to 34L, as well as tall and extended sizes.

Shop this Amazon Essentials "Big & Tall" two-pack of short-sleeved crewneck tees (left) and this Amazon Essentials "Big & Tall" relaxed-fit stretch khaki pants (right) on Amazon.

Shop more from Amazon Essentials by DXL on Amazon.
2
Alimens & Gentle
Amazon
Alimens & Gentle specializes in men's dress clothing like button-down shirts, flannels and dress pants. They offer sizes XS to 8X, as well as tall and extended sizes.

Shop this Alimens & Gentle men's button-down, long-sleeved plaid flannel (left) and this Alimens & Gentle cotton short-sleeved Hawaiian shirt (right) on Amazon.

Shop more from Alimens & Gentle on Amazon.
3
Carhartt
Amazon
Carhartt specializes in men's work clothing like T-shirts, coveralls and jackets. They offer sizes S to 5X, as well as tall and extended sizes.

Shop this Carhartt K87 workwear pocket short-sleeved tee (left) and this Carhartt Workwear pocket long-sleeved henley (right) on Amazon.

Shop more from Carhartt on Amazon.
4
Columbia
Amazon
Columbia specializes in men's outwear like moisture-wicking tops, rain gear and durable outdoors clothing. They offer sizes XS to 6X, as well as tall and extended sizes on a majority of their styles.

Shop this Columbia waterproof rain jacket (left) and this Columbia long-sleeved shirt (right) on Amazon.

Shop more from Columbia on Amazon.
5
Hanes
Amazon
Hanes specializes in men's everyday basics like T-shirts, underwear and sweatsuits. They offer sizes S to 4X, as well as tall and extended sizes.

Shop this Hanes short-sleeved jersey pocket polo (left) and this Hanes pullover fleece hoodie (right) on Amazon.

Shop more from Hanes on Amazon.
6
Wrangler
Amazon
Wrangler specializes in men's work clothing like button-down shirts, cargo shorts and jeans. They offer sizes XS to 2X and 30 to 48, as well as tall and extended sizes.

Shop this Wrangler Western long-sleeve snap-button work shirt (left) and this Wrangler canvas utility hiker shorts (right) on Amazon.

Shop more from Wrangler on Amazon.
