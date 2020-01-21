HuffPost Finds

The Best Big And Tall Men's Coats, From Peacoats To Parkas

We found extended sizes from brands like L.L. Bean and Levi's.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

These coats will fit just right and keep the cold far, far away. 
These coats will fit just right and keep the cold far, far away. 

The cold weather is here to stay for a while ― which might mean it’s time to upgrade your old winter coat for one that’ll actually keep you from shivering every time you step outside.

If you’re a guy who’s big and tall, you might have put off getting a coat because it’s not easy finding one that comes in extended sizes and that fits you perfectly.

Fortunately, more and more brands are making more size-inclusive men’s clothing. We found some of the best men’s big and tall coats from beloved brands like L.L. Bean and Levi’s. And don’t worry, we spotted all kinds of coats, too — peacoats for nights out, parkas for when it’s really chilly and denim jackets for the weeks before spring starts. (You can also find a new favorite pair of big and tall jeans here.)

Want to save even more? Take a look at HuffPost Coupons, where we have promo codes from top brands like Nordstrom coupon codes and L.L.Bean coupon codes.

Take a look below at these men’s coats that come in extended sizes:

1
Patagonia Iron Forge Hemp Canvas Ranch Jacket
Patagonia
This jacket comes in sizes XS to 3XL. Find it at Patagonia.
2
Banana Republic Water-Resistant Parka in Tall
Banana Republic
This jacket comes in sizes M to XXL. Find it at Banana Republic.
3
Cutter & Buck Shield Hooded Jacket
Nordstrom
This jacket comes in sizes S to XXXL. Find it at Nordstrom.
4
L.L. Bean Mountain Classic Anorak
L.L. Bean
This jacket comes in sizes M to XXL. Find it at L.L. Bean.
5
London Fog Wool Blend Stand-Collar Bib Car Coat
Macy's
This jacket comes in sizes 2XB to 4XB. Find it at Macy's.
6
Columbia South Canyon Long Down Parka - Tall
Columbia
This jacket comes in sizes LT to 4XT. Find it at Columbia.
7
L.L. Bean Ultralight 850 Down Jacket
L.L. Bean
This jacket comes in sizes M to XXL. Find it at L.L. Bean.
8
Levi's The Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's
This jacket comes in sizes 2XL to 5XL. Find it at Levi's.
9
TailorByrd Classic Quilted Jacket
Macy's
This jacket comes in sizes XLT to 5X. Find it at Macy's.
10
Ted Baker London Westun Wool Blend Peacoat
Nordstrom
This jacket comes in sizes L to 3XL. Find it at Nordstrom.
11
Columbia Gate Racer Insulated Softshell - Tall
Columbia
This jacket comes in sizes LT to 4XT. Find it at Columbia.
12
Tommy Hilfiger Peacoat with Scarf
Macy's
This jacket comes in sizes LT to 4XB. Find it at Macy's.
13
The North Face Thermoball Eco Jacket - Tall
The North Face
This jacket comes in sizes L to 3XL. Find it at The North Face .
14
The North Face Gotham Jacket III
The North Face
This jacket comes in sizes XS to 3XL. Find it at The North Face.
15
Levi's Trucker Jacket
Levi's
This jacket comes in sizes XL to 6XL. Find it at Levi's.
16
Carhartt Duck Active Jacket
Dick's Sporting Goods
This jacket comes in sizes M to 4XL. Find it at Dick's Sporting Goods.
17
Bonobos The Italian Wool Car Coat
Bonobos
This jacket comes in sizes 2XL to 4XL. Find it at Bonobos.
18
Men's Wearhouse Pronto Uomo Black Classic Fit Car Coat
Men's Wearhouse
This jacket comes in sizes S to 2XLT. Find it at Men's Wearhouse.
19
L.L. Bean Maine Guide Wool Park
L.L. Bean
This jacket comes in sizes L to XXL. Find it at L.L. Bean.
20
Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Full-Zip Puffer Coat
Macy's
This jacket comes in sizes LT to 4XL. Find it at Macy's.
shoppablefinds stylefinds seofinds menfinds outerwear