The Best Big And Tall Men's Coats, From Peacoats To Parkas

These coats will fit just right and keep the cold far, far away.

The cold weather is here to stay for a while ― which might mean it’s time to upgrade your old winter coat for one that’ll actually keep you from shivering every time you step outside.

If you’re a guy who’s big and tall, you might have put off getting a coat because it’s not easy finding one that comes in extended sizes and that fits you perfectly.

Fortunately, more and more brands are making more size-inclusive men’s clothing. We found some of the best men’s big and tall coats from beloved brands like L.L. Bean and Levi’s. And don’t worry, we spotted all kinds of coats, too — peacoats for nights out, parkas for when it’s really chilly and denim jackets for the weeks before spring starts. (You can also find a new favorite pair of big and tall jeans here.)

