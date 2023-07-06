Australian Official Calls BS On ‘Big Baby’ Donald Trump Jr. After Tour Delay

An Australian government official is putting Donald Trump Jr. on blast after the son of the former president postponed his speaking tour of the nation.

While Trump’s promoter implied the government was trying to keep him out, Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said in a since-deleted tweet that the real reason is that he’s “a big baby who isn’t very popular.”

Trump had been scheduled to speak in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney starting on Sunday for a visit that attracted protests on social media and a petition signed by more than 20,000 people urging the government to ban him from entering.

His promoter on Wednesday announced a postponement with a hint of conspiracy.

“It seems America isn’t the only country that makes it difficult for the Trumps,” Turning Point Australia wrote on Facebook. “Hold on to your tickets, this is a short delay nothing more #CancelCulture.”

But O’Neil said no one is stopping Trump from coming, and suggested another reason for his postponement:

“Geez, Donald Trump Jr is a bit of a sore loser. His dad lost an election fair and square - but he says it was stolen. Now he’s trying to blame the Australian Government for his poor ticket sales and cancelled tour.”

“Donald Trump Jr has been given a visa to come to Australia,” she wrote. “He didn’t get cancelled. He’s just a big baby, who isn’t very popular.”

The tweets were deleted amid backlash, with one lawmaker calling the comments “childish.”

Turning Point Australia told Newsweek Trump’s visa was issued on July 5, just 24 hours before he was scheduled to travel.

However, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Trump’s visa was “dealt with in the normal way,” and Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said all visa applicants are treated equally.

“Now I‘d be really clear about this. I don’t share many of Mr Trump’s views but that is entirely irrelevant to decision-making,” Giles said, according to News.com.au. “He is entitled to express them if he meets the requirements of the Migration Act.”

Giles also took a zing at Trump’s popularity in the country.

“It may of course be that the reason for the postponement goes to the lack of enthusiasm for ticket sales, rather than any of the issues that they’ve raised,” he added.