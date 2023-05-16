‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Scorches ‘Jeopardy’ Host Ken Jennings For Crossing Picket Line

Ken Jennings attends the ABC Television's Winter Press Tour in 2020. Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Well, we know one person who will never be invited to a secret celebrity Dungeons and Dragons game.

According to a post published on Facebook by Wheaton, the “Star Trek” alum was deeply annoyed by a Daily Beast story about Jennings crossing the Writers Guild of America’s (WGA) picket line to keep the long-time game show running during the writers strike.

Jennings’ “Jeopardy!” co-host — and Wheaton’s former “Big Bang” co-star — Mayim Bialik reportedly backed out of taping the game show for the rest of the season in an act of solidarity with WGA writers, who are picketing over pay and working conditions. (HuffPost’s unionized employees are represented by the WGAE.)

“This is a VERY small town, Ken Jennings,” Wheaton began his scathing post. “And we will all remember this. Your privilege may protect you right now, but we will *never* forget.”

Bialik and Jennings became the permanent co-hosts of “Jeopardy!” in July 2022 and have been alternating hosting duties ever since. But due to Bialik reportedly stepping out to support WGA writers, Jennings will replace her on the last episodes of the season, set for taping on the Sony lot May 16-19, according to Deadline.

“Jeopardy!” uses Writers Guild of America writers to write their clues, Deadline reports, and some — including Michele Loud, Jim Rhine, and Billy Wisse — have reportedly joined the picket line. However, the outlet also reports that writers completed their duties ahead of the season and the strike.

From Left: Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and Wil Wheaton (himself) in “The Big Bang Theory” episode “The D & D Vortex." CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

“Our words are on the screen every night,” “Jeopardy!” writer Loud told Variety recently. “There is no ‘Jeopardy’ without writers. Without us it’s just an empty blue screen.”

Wheaton also had some harsh words for those who were anti-union in the comments of his Facebook post.

“Hey y’all, if you’re here to shit on unions, you can fuck right off,” the “Stand By Me” star said in the comments of his post. “I’ve been a union man since I was a union boy, and I will be a union man until the day I die. If you’re here to shit on the workers of the world, or to make excuses for someone who is currently doing that, go fuck yourself and don’t come back.”