That ‘Chonk Of A Chonk’ Shelter Cat Just Got Some Meow-velous News

BeeJay the sizable shelter cat has a new home!
The 26-pound tabby — dubbed “a chonk of a chonk” by his carers at Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia — became an online sensation last week after he was put up for adoption.
And the refuge revealed on Twitter Wednesday that Mr. B (as he is also known) now “has a foster (maybe forever) home” after it received a staggering 3,000 applications to take him in.
“Sweet chunky Mr. B’s amazed by the huge outpawing of interest in him,” the refuge tweeted of the cat, who a family had surrendered earlier in the month.
On its website, the organization noted now BeeJay “has some underlying health and behavioral issues that will need exceptional care and attention.” He has been placed “with one of our dedicated foster families who has experience working with cats that have behavioral and medical issues,” it added.
“We will continue to work with this foster family to help them work through Mr. B’s issues,” it wrote. “While the goal is to make this Mr. B’s forever home, the family will be able to provide him with a safe and comfortable environment while we learn more about him and his needs.”
The publicity garnered by BeeJay led to one of the shelter’s longest-term feline residents, Pandora, being adopted, said the refuge, which also shared images of its other cats online in a bid to capitalize on the attention: