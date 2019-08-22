Unbelievably Large Shelter Cat 'Big Boi Mr. B' Has The Internet Swooning

A very large, very charismatic cat is breaking the internet ― or at least the website of the animal shelter where he’s up for adoption.

Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia tweeted two photos of the hefty tabby, BeeJay, in the arms of animal care attendant Lacy Curtis.

Courtney Smith/Morris Animal Refuge BeeJay in one of the now-famous photos.

“OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK,” the shelter wrote. “He’s a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term.”

OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK. He’s a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term. Can you guess how much he weighs? More importantly, can you give him a home? Adopt this jumbo-sized package of fluff & love: https://t.co/v8aB6PzBbL. Please RT to help this sad-eyed guy find happiness! pic.twitter.com/tquRuvRaws — Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) August 22, 2019

BeeJay weighs in at 26 pounds, and though the shelter noted that he’s “genuinely big boned,” he’ll also likely need to lose a few pounds for his health.

“He’s a *very* large cat, and also overweight,” shelter social media coordinator Dan Solomon told HuffPost via Twitter.

Solomon said that BeeJay was surrendered to the shelter on Tuesday by a family that could no longer care for him.

“What we’ve seen of his personality so far, he seems very quiet and laid back and sweet,” said Solomon.

Morris Animal Refuge The handsome Mr. B.

Since the photos went out on social media, BeeJay’s popularity has been so intense that the vast numbers of people seeking more information crashed the shelter’s website, which Solomon noted was still down as of Thursday night.

Luckily for anyone interested in adopting him, more information about BeeJay ― and the rest of the shelter’s animals ― is still accessible via Petfinder.

And if BeeJay's numerous fans and admirers online are any indication, he'll have no trouble finding a home.

I would crash 1000 websites to be close to this cat https://t.co/7daYFad3wv — Kat Rosenfield (@katrosenfield) August 22, 2019

That's not a feline, it's a kindergartner in a cat costume. — Emily 🏳️‍🌈 (@ebrockway2) August 22, 2019

ma'am that is a bobcat https://t.co/j5B4Vd6hqP — Rose Eveleth ▷▷ (@roseveleth) August 22, 2019

This cat is the single best outside linebacker the Big East has ever seen. https://t.co/IbK1w4fROG — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) August 22, 2019

I can’t afford that much lasagna — Northside Baseball (@nsbbcom) August 22, 2019

Best of luck to Mr. B!