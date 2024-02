Pet Owners With Big Dogs Swear By These 26 Useful Products

A durable, innovative dual dog leash

It has a padded handle and a swivel clasp that auto adjusts when your pups inevitably swap spots every 15 seconds. Now the first five minutes at the park won't be spent untangling their leashes. It also converts to a single leash for solo dog outings. It's available in two sizes and 13 colors.The stretch in the leash allows for the dogs to stop and sniff without pulling on us. It’s so easy to hold thanks to the padded handle, and it feels sturdier than any other leash we’ve tried. Our dogs are litter mates, and one of them walks like a dream (slack in the leash, stays with you) but the bigger one loves to pull — this leash has helped that so much.We’re even able to walk them while pushing our kids in a double stroller, that’s how well it works. If you have big dogs and want to walk them together, you need this leash!!" — Adel McCarthy