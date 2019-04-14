ENTERTAINMENT

'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Trailer Teases More Drama For The 'Monterey Five'

Meryl Streep's character, Mary Louise Wright, is seen trying to get to the bottom of her son's death.

The “Monterey Five” are officially back.

HBO’s Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning “Big Little Lies” is returning on June 9 with even more drama ― and new cast member Meryl Streep.

Season 1, which was based on the book of the same title by Liane Moriarty,  followed the lives of five mothers in Monterey, California, played by Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley.  

The Season 2 trailer foreshadows trouble after Mary Louise Wright, played by Streep, comes to Monterey to find out more about the death of her son (played by Alexander Skarsgård in Season 1).

Watch the full trailer below.

