Premise: Mothers in Monterey, California, bond over a dark secret from Season 1. Although the police haven’t officially accused the mothers of any crime, a grieving mother-in-law starts her own investigation and riles the guilt of everyone involved. Meanwhile, other characters can’t figure out why they’re unhappy despite living a life of luxury in one of the most beautiful places in the world.

Stars: Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Adam Scott, Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley.

Sum-up: This pulpy miniseries with A-list talent and meme-worthy dialogue decided to double down on itself and return with even more of what made it so popular. Meryl Streep joined the cast as the mother-in-law to Nicole Kidman’s character and so far every single one of her lines has been memorable, with one (loud) line even rising to blood-curdling levels. While the first season was an adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name, this second season has no source material. The raised drama may cause this to go off the rails, but the strong (and hilarious) premiere episode indicated otherwise.