A presumably playful introduction of a new character on “Big Mouth” went horribly wrong.

On Monday, one of Netflix’s Twitter accounts posted a clip from Season 3 of the streaming service’s hit animated series (released Friday) in which a new character voiced by Ali Wong introduces herself to her classmates as being pansexual.

Guys, @aliwong is now on @bigmouth. It makes SO much sense. pic.twitter.com/5S76ezwIuD — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) October 5, 2019

The character, named Ali, then boldly delivers an explanation of pansexuality, which she describes as attraction that’s not limited by gender identity.

When classmate Nick (Nick Kroll) asks if being pansexual is the same as being bisexual, Ali rejects the comparison, calling bisexuality “so binary.”

She continues:

“Some of you borings like tacos and some of you like burritos, and if you’re bisexual, you like tacos and burritos. But I’m saying I like tacos and burritos, and I could be into a taco that was born a burrito. Or a burrito that is transitioning into a taco.”

In response to the clip, many from the queer community voiced concerns. Some felt the monologue implied bisexuality is not inclusive, while others felt it made trans people out to be a third gender altogether.

Bisexuality includes trans people; always has, always will. Thanks once again for the misinformation and further ostracisation of trans people in regards to sexuality. — Atlas (@elfmanatlas) October 6, 2019

listen i love big mouth but this is a gross misunderstanding of the actual differences between bisexuality and pansexuality. implying bi people can't be into trans people? not cool :/ — rabid catboy kim seokjin (@zamothac) October 6, 2019

BISEXUALITY ISN'T BINARY, this episode was a disservice to the bisexual community — noah (@noahalina) October 6, 2019

This is a harmful and incorrect definition of bisexuality. @netflix — Rachel Walden (@rachel_w) October 6, 2019

One thing that’s especially glaring / bad (imo) about them getting bi vs pansexual wrong is that this whole show is all about explaining sexual concepts no?



Like if you’re going to take up that mantle and peddle yourself as being knowledgeable then this is even worse. https://t.co/jvQyJZN1Er — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) October 8, 2019

See like here's the thing. I'm a trans woman and I'm straight. I pretty much only date men. A lot of those men are cis and also straight. And it's really hard to find dates when stuff like this keeps telling those guys that dating me makes them not straight. — Ghoulia 💀 (@JuliaFtacek) October 6, 2019

This bit was definitely written by a cis straight person. 🤦🏻‍♂️ Bisexuality includes binary trans people & always has. If she means she's attracted to nonbinary and two-spirit people then sure, maybe pansexuality is a better label, but the way they're explaining it here is so wrong. — Elliott 🌿 (@BecomingElliott) October 7, 2019

big mouth slapped until they decided that bisexuality excludes transgender people which is INCORRECT delete the scene and try again y’all — micah ♂ (@micahxrutland) October 7, 2019

I really love Big Mouth and just saw The Scene from the new season and wow what an easily-avoidable offensive massive fuck-up! — N is for Nicole, Who Fell Off a Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) October 7, 2019

2.) Even if later context improves the scene, sharing this sans context provides an inherently transphobic explanation of bi versus pansexuality. — Emily VanDerWerff (@tvoti) October 7, 2019

4.) There are different definitions of panaexuality, but the one pan people have shared with me most is that they are attracted to people regardless of gender expression. Men, women, non-binary, and beyond.



These definitions are always personal! Don't take my word as gospel. — Emily VanDerWerff (@tvoti) October 7, 2019

not a single bisexual in the writing room this is pathetic — Allie 🎃 CRIER’S WAR OUT NOW (@alliewithbooks) October 6, 2019

“Big Mouth” co-creator Andrew Goldberg responded to the backlash on Monday, posting a statement on Twitter on behalf of the show’s creators and executive producers.

Goldberg admitted the show “missed the mark” with its “definition of bisexuality vs. pansexuality.”

“My fellow creators and I sincerely apologize for making people feel misrepresented,” the statement said.

It also thanked the “trans, pan, and bi communities for further opening our eyes to these important and complicated issues of representation” and promises to do better in the future.