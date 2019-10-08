A presumably playful introduction of a new character on “Big Mouth” went horribly wrong.
On Monday, one of Netflix’s Twitter accounts posted a clip from Season 3 of the streaming service’s hit animated series (released Friday) in which a new character voiced by Ali Wong introduces herself to her classmates as being pansexual.
The character, named Ali, then boldly delivers an explanation of pansexuality, which she describes as attraction that’s not limited by gender identity.
When classmate Nick (Nick Kroll) asks if being pansexual is the same as being bisexual, Ali rejects the comparison, calling bisexuality “so binary.”
She continues:
“Some of you borings like tacos and some of you like burritos, and if you’re bisexual, you like tacos and burritos. But I’m saying I like tacos and burritos, and I could be into a taco that was born a burrito. Or a burrito that is transitioning into a taco.”
In response to the clip, many from the queer community voiced concerns. Some felt the monologue implied bisexuality is not inclusive, while others felt it made trans people out to be a third gender altogether.
“Big Mouth” co-creator Andrew Goldberg responded to the backlash on Monday, posting a statement on Twitter on behalf of the show’s creators and executive producers.
Goldberg admitted the show “missed the mark” with its “definition of bisexuality vs. pansexuality.”
“My fellow creators and I sincerely apologize for making people feel misrepresented,” the statement said.
It also thanked the “trans, pan, and bi communities for further opening our eyes to these important and complicated issues of representation” and promises to do better in the future.