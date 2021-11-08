“Big Mouth” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The fifth season of the adult animated comedy premiered on Nov. 5 and continues the coming-of-age story of teenagers in suburban New York. The all-star cast of voice actors includes Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph and Jessi Klein.

Advertisement

The second most popular show of the moment is the crime drama “Narcos: Mexico,” which had its third and final season premiere on Nov. 5. And in third place is the psychological thriller “You.”

Netflix "Big Mouth" on Netflix.

Beyond the top three, the Korean sensation “Squid Game” continues its nearly eight-week streak in the ranking. “Catching Killers,” a new true-crime docuseries from Netflix, is also making waves.

As for shows not produced or exclusively distributed by Netflix, a couple of kid-friendly options made the list, includin the nursery rhyme-centric “CoComelon” and Nickelodeon’s family comedy “The Thundermans.”

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Advertisement

HuffPost