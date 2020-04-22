Social media users are pledging their lives, and endless hugs, to Big Poppa the bulldog after his owner shared a picture of his heartbreaking lonely moment in quarantine.

His owner, Rashida Ellis, posted a picture of Big Poppa looking glum on the balcony at her Atlanta home. She said he used to love playing with kids in the building, but due to stay-at-home measures imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic, all he can do is watch them from the balcony.

The picture raked in more than 500,000 likes on Twitter, nearly 12,000 on Instagram, and attracted hundreds of comments and memes showering the little guy with love and support.

Big Poppa has been so sad today, I think he miss playing with the kids in the building. He just watches them from the patio pic.twitter.com/gVooqvZ5oI — Rae Elle (@RaeElle) April 22, 2020

Fortunately, it sounds like his moment of fame has helped. Ellis told HuffPost on Wednesday that Pop was occupying himself with his stuffed animals.

In an interview with BuzzFeed, Ellis said Pop is a social guy and has a tough time with social distancing.

“When he’s inside, he just walks out to the patio looking for people,” Ellis said. “He’s sleeping more. He’s a little sluggish. I can tell he’s not as happy and excited as he usually is. He’s probably tired of just me playing with him.”

Twitter users couldn’t cope.

not being dramatic but I would literally die for big poppa — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) April 22, 2020

"We must get through this, for Big Poppa."- the world https://t.co/8Vhyczcw3O — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) April 22, 2020

didn’t even know who Big Poppa was this morning and now I’d die for him https://t.co/VU1OEP6q3M — shauna (@goldengateblond) April 22, 2020

I am not a dog person but I have thought about Big Poppa all day. — roxane gay (@rgay) April 23, 2020

I would throw myself in front of the virus if it meant Big Poppa could go play with the kids. https://t.co/OYbAC3O8Xs — mike mulloy (@fakemikemulloy) April 22, 2020

Sitting here with my morning coffee, wondering how we can get big poppa a friend to play with. pic.twitter.com/YGko6Eapwr — SaysSarcastically 🍒 (@SaysSarcastic) April 22, 2020

I detest the world that hurt Big Poppa https://t.co/s58xlBV8ZE — JP (@jpbrammer) April 22, 2020

Please practice social distancing so we can beat this thing and Big Poppa can go play with his buddies again. https://t.co/8qc1nHE9vA — Adam Best (@adamcbest) April 22, 2020

Stay inside. Flatten this curve. Do it for Big Poppa. https://t.co/q2c9GYZMgN — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 22, 2020

For anyone else feeling lonely in quarantine, or devastated after viewing the previous images of Pop, here are some pictures that will hopefully cheer you up.