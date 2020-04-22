Social media users are pledging their lives, and endless hugs, to Big Poppa the bulldog after his owner shared a picture of his heartbreaking lonely moment in quarantine.
His owner, Rashida Ellis, posted a picture of Big Poppa looking glum on the balcony at her Atlanta home. She said he used to love playing with kids in the building, but due to stay-at-home measures imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic, all he can do is watch them from the balcony.
The picture raked in more than 500,000 likes on Twitter, nearly 12,000 on Instagram, and attracted hundreds of comments and memes showering the little guy with love and support.
Fortunately, it sounds like his moment of fame has helped. Ellis told HuffPost on Wednesday that Pop was occupying himself with his stuffed animals.
In an interview with BuzzFeed, Ellis said Pop is a social guy and has a tough time with social distancing.
“When he’s inside, he just walks out to the patio looking for people,” Ellis said. “He’s sleeping more. He’s a little sluggish. I can tell he’s not as happy and excited as he usually is. He’s probably tired of just me playing with him.”
Twitter users couldn’t cope.
For anyone else feeling lonely in quarantine, or devastated after viewing the previous images of Pop, here are some pictures that will hopefully cheer you up.
