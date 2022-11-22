Big Sean Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute To Jhené Aiko's Daughter After Couple Welcomes Son

Big Sean is celebrating girlfriend Jhene Aiko’s daughter, Namiko Love, with a sweet message.

On Monday, the rapper shared a tribute to the girl in a since-expired Instagram story in honor of her 14th birthday, according to People.

“Love you Nami! You one of the smartest, coolest people on [earth!]” he wrote. “The world is a much better place with you in it! Big 14!”

Big Sean also referred to Namiko his “Anime plug” and a “newly big sis.” He and Aiko announced Friday that they had welcomed a baby boy, named Noah Hasani, on Nov. 8.

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean appear at the Grammy Awards on March 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Aiko posted a note of her own over the weekend to celebrate Namiko, whom she shares with fellow singer O’Ryan Browner.

“Happy Birthday Namiko!” she wrote Saturday on Instagram, calling her the “most beautifulest girl in the world,” “the coolest person I know” and “my animal loving, actress, anime expert, rockstar, skater girl, artist.”

“I’m so proud of everything you are,” Aiko added.

On Friday, Aiko and Big Sean both posted a photo slideshow to Instagram capturing their hospital visit for Noah’s arrival. The rapper said in the caption of his post that the baby boy was “everything we could ever ask for and more.”