Big Sean And Jhené Aiko Serenade Their Baby Boy With ‘I Know’ Duet In Adorable TikTok

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are sharing with their fans a glimpse into their parenting journey on TikTok.

The longtime couple posted a video of a cozy moment featuring their infant son, Noah Hasani, on Saturday.

In the clip, posted to Sean’s TikTok account, the “TWENTY88” collaborators are sitting in what appears to be Noah’s nursery, facing each other as Aiko gently bounces the nearly 3-month-old across her shoulder.

Earnestly looking into Aiko’s eyes, Sean starts lip-syncing to their 2015 hit, “I Know.”

“I know you’ve been runnin’ on empty,” he begins.

With Aiko joining in to lip-sync alongside him, he continues mouthing the hook’s lyrics, “Don’t love the same, I know you’ve been diving through pain/ I know you runnin’ so crazy, I know you runnin’ on empty/ That shit can fuck with your mente/I know this shit, don’t you tempt me, I know you.”

When Sean gets to the lyrics, “The way you move it’s like you could use a vacation,” the lyrical couple give each other an empathizing and tender gaze. The video has already racked up more than 2 million likes on TikTok.

In the popular song’s official music video, the hit-making lovebirds form a bond as they look forward to a getaway where they can relieve their stress, which is arguably applicable to their latest adventure together — welcoming their first child together in November.

While Aiko is already a mom to 13-year-old daughter Namiko Love, whom she shares with R&B singer O’Ryan, the couple’s child is Sean’s first baby.

The beloved duo announced Noah’s birth on Instagram on Nov. 8. “After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came,” Aiko wrote in the post’s caption. “My baby Yoda, my Sani.”

Aiko and Sean ― who released their joint album “TWENTY88” together in 2016 ― started dating that same year following years of rumors.

In 2020, the two were seen flirting during a joint Instagram Live, with Sean joking that he was going to pop the big question.

“Why don’t you marry me,” Aiko asked.

“It’s in the works,” Sean replied, to which she bantered, “Whatever, I don’t need no man.”

Last February, Sean revealed a forthcoming collaborative project with Aiko during an Instagram Live with Queen Naija.

“I’m here working on a new album, a new ‘TWENTY88,’ me and Jhené,” the Detroit rapper said smiling. “Shit, we’ve been working on it for a little bit… It’s coming along good, though.”