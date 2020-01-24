Sasquatch Sighting? DOT Says Their Traffic Cam Caught A Bigfoot... Maybe

There’s been a possible Bigfoot sighting in a very unlikely place.

The Washington State Department of Transportation posted a curious image of what appears to be a person or Sasquatch or just something with a vaguely humanoid shape off a highway at Sherman Pass, in the state’s remote northeastern corner:

Sasquatch spotted!!! I'm not superstitious... just a little stitious. Have you noticed something strange on our Sherman Pass/SR 20 webcam before? If you look closely by the tree on the left there looks to be something... might be Sasquatch... We will leave that up to you! pic.twitter.com/RaDGqQdEUF — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 22, 2020

The department’s plows stopped by the area, but if Bigfoot had been there, he ― or she ― had bugged out by the time the crews arrived:

We made it back from Sherman Pass! Made several passes and even stopped at the top of the summit near the camera to see if we could find Sasquatch... no such luck... was still a beautiful drive with crews as they cleared snow. pic.twitter.com/rWJ1VIajRC — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 23, 2020

At first glance, it looked like the Sasquatch may simply be a combination of a tree and a trick of the light. Indeed, this screenshot from earlier in the month also showed something vaguely ’Squatch-shaped in the same spot:

Sherman Pass in Northeast Washington has snow covered road. Be very careful traveling in mountains. More snow is on the way. #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/GiDMcABwrf — Tom Sherry (@KREMTomSherry) January 6, 2020

Older screenshots, however, don’t seem to reveal anything suspicious at the location. The department promised there would be more to the story in the future:

It’s 100% not a tree trunk. It has a story that will be revealed in February when we do our quarterly check of the camera. — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 24, 2020

In other words, the truth is out there, but you gotta wait a few weeks to get it.

In the meantime, whoever’s running the department’s Twitter for the highway at Snoqualmie Pass, in the northwestern part of the state not far from Seattle, shared footage of a person walking through the snow.

Or was it?

I think Bigfoot is making the rounds across our mountain passes. @wsdot_east showed him on Sherman Pass the other day and now he is on the wildlife overcrossing on I-90 just east of Snoqualmie Pass. #doyoubelieve pic.twitter.com/gysrH5wG2r — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 23, 2020