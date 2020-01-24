Sasquatch Sighting? DOT Says Their Traffic Cam Caught A Bigfoot... Maybe

There’s been a possible Bigfoot sighting in a very unlikely place.
The Washington State Department of Transportation posted a curious image of what appears to be a person or Sasquatch or just something with a vaguely humanoid shape off a highway at Sherman Pass, in the state’s remote northeastern corner:
The department’s plows stopped by the area, but if Bigfoot had been there, he ― or she ― had bugged out by the time the crews arrived:
At first glance, it looked like the Sasquatch may simply be a combination of a tree and a trick of the light. Indeed, this screenshot from earlier in the month also showed something vaguely ’Squatch-shaped in the same spot:
Older screenshots, however, don’t seem to reveal anything suspicious at the location. The department promised there would be more to the story in the future:
In other words, the truth is out there, but you gotta wait a few weeks to get it.
In the meantime, whoever’s running the department’s Twitter for the highway at Snoqualmie Pass, in the northwestern part of the state not far from Seattle, shared footage of a person walking through the snow.
Or was it?