Food & Drink

The Biggest Grilling Mistake People Make, According To Grill Masters

We *grilled* the top experts, and their intel will transform the way your food tastes.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Has that grill been properly preheated?
Moyo Studio via Getty Images
Has that grill been properly preheated?

Doing the grilling at a backyard get-together is a serious job. Whether you’re cooking up burgers, chicken, steak, veggies or fruit, you certainly don’t want your food to go up in smoke. Grilling is a tricky business — you’re literally playing with fire — and there’s not a lot of room for error.

That said, there’s one mistake in particular that grilling pros say they see again and again: not getting the temperature right.

It’s a mistake they say is often made, no matter what someone is grilling, and it can happen at different points during the grilling process. Getting the temperature of your food right is important for both taste and to protect everyone from foodborne illness. Feeling the heat? Here’s what you need to know about grilling and temperature.

Put your meat on the grill at the right time

According to Meathead Goldwyn, the founder of AmazingRibs.com and author of “The Science of Great Barbecue and Grilling,” temperature comes into play right at the get-go when it comes to preheating the grill. “You do want to preheat and it usually takes 15 minutes to get the metal on the grill up to temp,” he said.

How do you know when it’s time to put your meat on? Goldwyn said the middle area around the grill should all be warm. Pretty simple, right? Now you’re ready for the main event: cooking food — and this is when temperature control becomes most important.

Properly control the heat of the grill

As with cooking food in the oven, the temperature you want the grill to be varies depending on what you’re cooking, says Susie Bulloch, the creator of the blog Hey, Grill, Hey. “With any type of grill, you have a lot of flexibility in terms of controlling the temperature,” she said. If you’re cooking something thick like steak, pork chops, or chicken, she recommends starting at a lower temperature and then finishing at a really high temperature. “That’s how you get that hot, crispy, charred taste at the end that’s really associated with grilled flavor,” she said.

Goldwyn said this is exactly why it’s important to set your grill up in two zones. “Half of the grill should be roaring hot and the other side should not be,” he advised. The hot side of the grill should have direct heat, but the other side shouldn’t; warm air from the hot side of the grill will circulate over your food, and that will be enough. If you’re grilling burgers for a large group of people, this is also key so the burgers you cook first stay hot, and also helps to accommodate guests’ varying requests of “doneness.”

How to Grill for Beginnersauthor Richard Sherman reiterates what Bulloch said about different types of meat requiring different types of heat. “If you’re cooking a larger piece of protein like a beef roast or whole chicken, it’s best to use indirect heat and essentially use your grill as an oven,” he says, adding that this way it cooks more evenly. “Direct heat is better for smaller pieces of meat and vegetables, cooking the food over a moderate to high flame.” But it’s not just the heat inside the grill that matters; the internal temperature of what you’re cooking is important.

Keep tabs on the internal temperature of your food

This is when having a cooking thermometer is key. “You can get a good digital thermometer for as little as $20 or a top-of-the-line one for $100,” Goldwyn said. “It will give you a precision reading within two to five seconds, which is important because internal temperature can change very quickly.” Sherman co-signs this, saying chicken and lean pork in particular have a small window of doneness.

You can get this digital instant read thermometer for <a href="https://www.amazon.com/ThermoPro-TP18-Digital-Thermometer-Thermocouple/dp/B0793MSG7S/?_encoding=UTF8&pd_rd_w=FXDwt&pf_rd_p=bbb6bbd8-d236-47cb-b42f-734cb0cacc1f&pf_rd_r=KMYTNZP51W6SSVMDYFMF&pd_rd_r=2192ce55-dca9-4fe5-8e99-f7569029c28e&pd_rd_wg=Fp8ij&ref_=pd_gw_ci_mcx_mi&tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=6274165ee4b009a811c0fc73%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="$16.99" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6274165ee4b009a811c0fc73" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/ThermoPro-TP18-Digital-Thermometer-Thermocouple/dp/B0793MSG7S/?_encoding=UTF8&pd_rd_w=FXDwt&pf_rd_p=bbb6bbd8-d236-47cb-b42f-734cb0cacc1f&pf_rd_r=KMYTNZP51W6SSVMDYFMF&pd_rd_r=2192ce55-dca9-4fe5-8e99-f7569029c28e&pd_rd_wg=Fp8ij&ref_=pd_gw_ci_mcx_mi&tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=6274165ee4b009a811c0fc73%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="6">$16.99</a>.
Amason
You can get this digital instant read thermometer for $16.99.

Goldwyn said one major reason it’s important to use a cooking thermometer is because if meat isn’t cooked enough, it puts eaters at risk of foodborne illness. The Food Safety and Inspection Service says the internal temperature of ground meat should be 160 degrees Fahrenheit, 165 F for turkey and chicken, and 145 F for steak and pork. (Despite this, Goldwyn recommends steak should be cooked to an internal temperature of 135 F, otherwise it can be too dry.)

Classically trained chef Billy Parisi said there are visual cues that can tell you when your meat is done, too. “Chicken gets pretty tight when it’s done,” he advised. “To see if a steak is done, I squeeze the sides and that’s a good way to see if it’s still really rare or if it’s passed over to medium-rare.” If you squeeze the sides and there’s a little firmness, it means it’s medium-rare; the more firm a steak is when you squeeze it, the more done it is.

Don’t add your sauce too early

If you’re adding barbecue sauce or a marinade to your meat, Parisi said this is yet another instance when timing and temperature is important. He emphasizes that it’s important not to add the sauce or marinade too soon because sugar burns. “If I’m grilling chicken breasts, I’ll do most of the cooking with it on one side. Right before I flip it to the other side, when it’s about 70% cooked, is when I add the sauce,” he said.

Regardless of what you’re cooking, Bulloch said to wait until the last five minutes before putting on the sauce. “If you put the sauce on too early, the sugar will caramelize and burn,” she says. “There’s a fine line between charred and burnt.”

What to keep in mind when you’re grilling vegetables and fruit

While not thoroughly cooking produce won’t put you at risk of food poisoning, it’s still important when it comes to flavor. Bulloch recommends cooking fruit and vegetables over high heat for a short amount of time (between 4 and 10 minutes, depending on what you’re grilling). “High roasting heat brings out the inherent sweetness in fruit and vegetables, and just like with sauce, anything sugary loves to caramelize,” she said. Her other pro tip when it comes to grilling fruits and veggies: Make sure the grill is well-cleaned first. You don’t want your grilled peaches tasting like chicken.

It’s clear that temperature control is important throughout the entire grilling process, but Bulloch said it isn’t all that different from using the oven or stove, so don’t be intimidated. “The same rules of heat and fire apply across the board,” she said. “I always tell people, anyone can grill anything.”

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

A disposable grill topper to save time on cleanup

Grilling Accessories That Make Cookouts And Barbecues Way Easier

Popular in the Community

MeatFood Safety grillingbarbecue

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

If Your Mole Looks Like This, It’s Time To See A Dermatologist

Parenting

How To Talk To Your Kids About Abortion

Home & Living

This Animated Sequel Show Is A Top Series On Netflix

Travel

Yes, It’s Possible To Take A Relaxing Vacation In Philly. Here’s How.

Wellness

Is Monkeypox A Virus The U.S. Should Be Worried About Now?

Work/Life

If You’re About To Quit Your Job, Delete These 5 Things

Home & Living

This New Rom-Com Is A Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

What Is Delta-8 THC And Why Are States Banning It?

Wellness

This Is Your Brain And Body On 'Hot Girl Walks'

Shopping

The Best Memorial Day Sales To Shop Right Now

Money

U.S. Stocks Gain Ground Following 7 Straight Weeks Of Losses

Shopping

You Can Support Reproductive Rights By Shopping From These 12 Brands

Shopping

The Perfectly Sized Bag You Need For A Long Weekend Away

Shopping

A Pore-Cleaning Skin Spatula, Plus 34 Other Bestselling Beauty Products

Shopping

Natural Bug Sprays That Don't Smell Like Toxic Waste

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

This Line Of Haircare Is Target's Best Kept Secret

Shopping

11 Fitness Trackers That Are Cheaper Than An Apple Watch (Starting At $9)

Shopping

28 Warm Weather Things From Amazon You'll Need To Have A Very Stylish Vacation

Shopping

31 Viral TikTok Home Products That Just Make Sense

Shopping

The Best Sports Bras Without That Annoying Removable Padding That Bunches Up

Shopping

5 Cleansing Balms That Will Leave Your Skin Clean And Makeup-Free

Shopping

The $29 Shampoo And Conditioner Set That Actually Tames My Frizz

Shopping

You Won't Believe These Cute Clothes Are From Workout Companies

Work/Life

Everyone Who's Ever Had A Job Can Identify With This Part Of Taylor Swift's Speech

Wellness

The One Thing You Should Do If Your At-Home COVID Test Is Positive

Shopping

The Only 6 Cocktail Glasses You Really Need, According To Bartenders

Shopping

The Best Items If You Have A Small Kitchen, But Love To Cook

Shopping

Must-Have Items You Didn't Realize You'll Need For The Beach

Relationships

How To Politely End A Conversation With A Guest At Your Wedding

Style & Beauty

A Paradox: With Anti-Asian Hate Crimes On The Rise, So Is 'Asianfishing,' A Desire To Look Asian

Food & Drink

Wisconsin Man Celebrates 50 Years Of Daily Big Macs At McDonald's

Style & Beauty

25 Funny Tweets About Baffling Wedding Dress Codes

Shopping

You Need Comfy Shoes If You're Going On A Trip, So Here Are 24 Pairs

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Fake Fireplace Insert Is A Year-Round Treat

Home & Living

31 Funny TikToks Every Cat Owner Can Relate To

Style & Beauty

14 Waterless Beauty Products That Are Perfect For Traveling

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This New Legal Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

What's The Best Ground-Beef-To-Fat Ratio For A Perfect Burger? Here's What Experts Say.