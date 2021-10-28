The Biggest Skin Care Mistakes People Make At Night

Getting too aggressive

Sarkar advised against scrubbing too hard when you wash your face.

“Some folks wash and clean until their skin is squeaky-clean. Usually that squeaky sound is the sound of your skin’s natural oils being stripped away,” she said. “Our skin is supposed to have natural oils in it to help keep it intact and to protect our internal environment from outside irritants. Wash your face at night, but be gentle.”

Sheila Farhang, a board-certified dermatologist based in Arizona, similarly advised against aggressive exfoliation.

“I recommend gentle chemical exfoliation once a week because overdoing it can strip our natural oils, damage the integrity of the skin barrier and affect pH balance,” she said.

Improperly combining products

Take care when combining skin care products.

“Not layering your products correctly can lead to incomplete penetration and lack of efficacy of active ingredients,” said Corey L. Hartman, a dermatologist based in Birmingham, Alabama.

He recommended applying prescription products first and then going from lightest to thickest, with the most emollient item applied last as a seal.

“This will enhance the skin barrier and improve the effects of all other products,” Hartman noted.

The type of products you use in the same night can also be problematic.

“One common mistake is using benzoyl peroxide wash right before using a retinoid. This dries out the skin even more and can even inactivate certain retinoids; therefore, I recommend a gentle cleanser prior to retinoid use,” said Karan Lal, a New Jersey-based dermatologist and spokesperson for the Society for Pediatric Dermatology.

Dallas dermatologist Elizabeth Houshmand advised against using too many active ingredients at night.

“You should be cautious and use one active ― for example, retinol alone,” she said. “Don’t layer or combine retinol with a glycolic acid or too many of these actives. This can actually lead to irritation and disruption of your skin barrier. Less is more.”

And if you skipped your nighttime routine, don’t try to double up the next day — especially if you’re used to alternating ingredients.

“Often I see patients come in with dry, peeling skin because they meant to use their acne medicine alternating with their retinoid every other night and missed a bunch of days,” Sarkar said. “So they double up and use two very irritating ingredients like benzoyl peroxide, retinoids and glycolic acid all on the same night. That’s a recipe for disaster. Although all of those ingredients serve a purpose for different skin care conditions and help the skin in their own way, they do it best when your skin is healthy and has an intact skin barrier.”