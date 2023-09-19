Danny Masterson's Wife Files For Divorce After He's Convicted Of Rape

Danny Masterson’s wife, Bijou Phillips, has filed for divorce from the former “That ’70s Show” cast member just weeks after he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women.
TMZ is reporting that Phillips filed divorce documents in a Los Angeles-area courtroom on Monday.
Her lawyer, Lauzon Paluch, told the website that Phillips “has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time” and said “her priority remains with her daughter.”
Paluch said the effect of the recent events “has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family” but stressed that Masterson “was always present” for her “during her most difficult times of her life” and “is a wonderful father to their daughter.”
The filing comes less than a week after sources close to the former actor and model told People that she had no plans to end the 12-year marriage despite being “distraught” by the course of events.
Phillips’ divorce filing has become part of the chain reaction among Masterson’s friends and family since his conviction.
His former “That ’70s Show” cast mates Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis came under fire after writing letters calling for leniency on Masterson’s behalf. Both then stepped down from a nonprofit organization that Kutcher co-founded in 2009 with then-wife Demi Moore that seeks to combat child sex abuse.