Danny Masterson's Wife Files For Divorce After He's Convicted Of Rape

TMZ is reporting that Phillips filed divorce documents in a Los Angeles-area courtroom on Monday.

Her lawyer, Lauzon Paluch, told the website that Phillips “has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time” and said “her priority remains with her daughter.”

Paluch said the effect of the recent events “has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family” but stressed that Masterson “was always present” for her “during her most difficult times of her life” and “is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

The filing comes less than a week after sources close to the former actor and model told People that she had no plans to end the 12-year marriage despite being “distraught” by the course of events.

Phillips’ divorce filing has become part of the chain reaction among Masterson’s friends and family since his conviction.