With warm weather and soaring gas prices, more people are turning to bicycles for alternate transportation. But a bike needs dedicated storage space. Not everyone has a garage, yard or building storage to accommodate one.

Personally, I’ve spent hours trying to find my dream bike, but I’ve long been reluctant to purchase one. My apartment building has zero bike storage and I simply don’t have the square footage to park it in my unit — not to mention the fact that the thought of grime from the streets being tracked into my home sounds like something out of a horror film. And I don’t want to invest in a bike only to have it stolen or damaged when I inevitably have to park it on the street. Even with a great lock and chain, there’s no guarantee the bike would be there in its entirety the next day.

But, there is a solution to these woes! The bike wall mount. It’s just what it sounds like: minimal, wall-mounted storage that supports a bike by the frame or the wheel, usually designed like a hook or a bar. They’re perfect for small spaces since your bike won’t eat up valuable floor space or track in dirt, and you can have peace of mind knowing that your transportation investment is safe inside your home.

There are two basic styles: the first looks like a miniature shelf, and positions your bike flat against a wall by supporting part of the frame. The second usually consists of a wall-mounted hook that holds the wheel of your bike, making it protrude from the wall where it’s been installed. (The former is suited to a larger swath of unused wall space — maybe behind a couch or in an entryway — and the latter is good for awkward corners and crawl spaces.)

The best thing about wall mounts? They’re surprisingly affordable! Below I’ve rounded up some of the best bicycle wall mounts around. All of them are under $50, with the lowest price point starting at $19.99. Keep reading to find the one that’s best for you and your home.

