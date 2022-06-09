With warm weather and soaring gas prices, more people are turning to bicycles for alternate transportation. But a bike needs dedicated storage space. Not everyone has a garage, yard or building storage to accommodate one.
Personally, I’ve spent hours trying to find my dream bike, but I’ve long been reluctant to purchase one. My apartment building has zero bike storage and I simply don’t have the square footage to park it in my unit — not to mention the fact that the thought of grime from the streets being tracked into my home sounds like something out of a horror film. And I don’t want to invest in a bike only to have it stolen or damaged when I inevitably have to park it on the street. Even with a great lock and chain, there’s no guarantee the bike would be there in its entirety the next day.
But, there is a solution to these woes! The bike wall mount. It’s just what it sounds like: minimal, wall-mounted storage that supports a bike by the frame or the wheel, usually designed like a hook or a bar. They’re perfect for small spaces since your bike won’t eat up valuable floor space or track in dirt, and you can have peace of mind knowing that your transportation investment is safe inside your home.
There are two basic styles: the first looks like a miniature shelf, and positions your bike flat against a wall by supporting part of the frame. The second usually consists of a wall-mounted hook that holds the wheel of your bike, making it protrude from the wall where it’s been installed. (The former is suited to a larger swath of unused wall space — maybe behind a couch or in an entryway — and the latter is good for awkward corners and crawl spaces.)
The best thing about wall mounts? They’re surprisingly affordable! Below I’ve rounded up some of the best bicycle wall mounts around. All of them are under $50, with the lowest price point starting at $19.99. Keep reading to find the one that’s best for you and your home.
A sturdy mount with soft rubber grips
This Feedback Sports wall rack from REI is actually the one my partner has in our home (and loves). It's shockingly strong and sturdy, and has a slim, low profile that doesn't call attention to itself when the bike is gone. The rack has soft rubber handles that protect the bike's finish and prevent scratches, and the cradle arms can be adjusted to accommodate all bike types and sizes.
An adjustable wall mount
This incredibly sleek rack from Ibera has 4.6 out of 5 stars and almost 5,900 ratings, making it one of the most coveted racks on Amazon. It's made of durable aluminum to withstand the weight of a bike and the angle can be adjusted to keep the bike level. The double-arm hanger has padded arms to keep the bike secure and scratch-free.
A versatile bamboo wall mount
This aesthetically pleasing mount from Etsy shop BareMechanics
can be used either vertically or horizontally, depending on what your specific need. When I finally bite the bullet and get a bike, I've got my eye on this beauty to give me stylish storage. I love that the bamboo finish makes this mount as stylish as it is functional, so it's less of an eyesore. Every order includes a free matte black helmet hook.
A scratch-proof horizontal rack
Coming in with 4.7 out of 5 stars from over 4,300 ratings, this Pro Bike Tool rack is a high-quality storage solution that is easy to install. It's made of strong steel with a scratch-proof coating and features adjustable arms that cater to various bike frame angles, shapes and sizes. (Note that this rack is not compatible with bikes with wide handlebars, long wheelbases or fat bikes.)
A grippy vertical bike hook
The fixed hook design of this vertical bike rack helps to prevent accidental release, keeping you and anyone else in your home safe from runaway-wheel disasters. It's easily mounted with just four screws, has rubber-coated hooks to prevent scratching or slipping, and is strong enough for most kinds of bikes, from mountain and road to adult and kid bikes up to 50 lbs. It has 4.5 out of 5 stars and almost 2,900 ratings on Amazon.
A vertical silicone bike hook
This classic Schwinn bike hanger has silicone-covered hooks to protect your bike and features a durable steel design that will last for many years with proper installation and use. It's an easy and convenient way to store your bike vertically, and it's also the most affordable one of the bunch.
A bike hook that flips up when not in use
Optimize your space even more with this solid steel bike hook from Walmart. It has soft EVA foam-coated hooks that are compatible for all kinds of bikes and has an extremely simple, streamlined and straightforward design. My favorite thing about this hook is that it's one of the most discreet options, with slim arms that fold up when the bike is gone, so no one is at risk of getting poked or running into it.