Shopping

Space-Saving Bike Wall Mounts For Keeping Your Ride Handy

You can pick up a surprisingly affordable bicycle wall mount at retailers like Amazon, Etsy, Target and more.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=bikemounts-lourdesuribe-060922-629e1d77e4b05fe694f7005c&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1117818062%2Fvertical-bamboo-bike-mount-bike-rack%3Fgpla%3D1%26gao%3D1%26%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_campaign%3Dshopping_us_a-toys_and_games-sports_and_outdoor_games-bikes_and_cycling-cycling_accessories%26utm_custom1%3D_k_CjwKCAjwy_aUBhACEiwA2IHHQM4pGRNtsHkLbTOBf1usfNlEy_TZfxCAapNhZsLJUigzpEzXEOYqCRoC8KwQAvD_BwE_k_%26utm_content%3Dgo_12573081079_119205449883_507799229418_pla-315282688459_c__1117818062_12768591%26utm_custom2%3D12573081079%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwy_aUBhACEiwA2IHHQM4pGRNtsHkLbTOBf1usfNlEy_TZfxCAapNhZsLJUigzpEzXEOYqCRoC8KwQAvD_BwE" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="bamboo wood bike mount" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="629e1d77e4b05fe694f7005c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=bikemounts-lourdesuribe-060922-629e1d77e4b05fe694f7005c&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1117818062%2Fvertical-bamboo-bike-mount-bike-rack%3Fgpla%3D1%26gao%3D1%26%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_campaign%3Dshopping_us_a-toys_and_games-sports_and_outdoor_games-bikes_and_cycling-cycling_accessories%26utm_custom1%3D_k_CjwKCAjwy_aUBhACEiwA2IHHQM4pGRNtsHkLbTOBf1usfNlEy_TZfxCAapNhZsLJUigzpEzXEOYqCRoC8KwQAvD_BwE_k_%26utm_content%3Dgo_12573081079_119205449883_507799229418_pla-315282688459_c__1117818062_12768591%26utm_custom2%3D12573081079%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwy_aUBhACEiwA2IHHQM4pGRNtsHkLbTOBf1usfNlEy_TZfxCAapNhZsLJUigzpEzXEOYqCRoC8KwQAvD_BwE" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">bamboo wood bike mount</a> at Etsy and the <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=bikemounts-lourdesuribe-060922-629e1d77e4b05fe694f7005c&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F870952%2Ffeedback-sports-velo-wall-bike-storage-rack%3Fsku%3D8709520001%26store%3D135%26cm_mmc%3DPLA_Google%257C21700000001700551_8709520001%257C92700069800196947%257CNB%257C71700000073751528%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwy_aUBhACEiwA2IHHQFKv6qbNzkjAPuYy5Shgh5J6WGKPCe9jr9Xn2gH_TvQz1crDUOVMrxoC3F0QAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Feedback Sports vello wall rack" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="629e1d77e4b05fe694f7005c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=bikemounts-lourdesuribe-060922-629e1d77e4b05fe694f7005c&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F870952%2Ffeedback-sports-velo-wall-bike-storage-rack%3Fsku%3D8709520001%26store%3D135%26cm_mmc%3DPLA_Google%257C21700000001700551_8709520001%257C92700069800196947%257CNB%257C71700000073751528%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwy_aUBhACEiwA2IHHQFKv6qbNzkjAPuYy5Shgh5J6WGKPCe9jr9Xn2gH_TvQz1crDUOVMrxoC3F0QAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Feedback Sports vello wall rack</a> from REI.
Etsy, REI
A bamboo wood bike mount at Etsy and the Feedback Sports vello wall rack from REI.

With warm weather and soaring gas prices, more people are turning to bicycles for alternate transportation. But a bike needs dedicated storage space. Not everyone has a garage, yard or building storage to accommodate one.

Personally, I’ve spent hours trying to find my dream bike, but I’ve long been reluctant to purchase one. My apartment building has zero bike storage and I simply don’t have the square footage to park it in my unit — not to mention the fact that the thought of grime from the streets being tracked into my home sounds like something out of a horror film. And I don’t want to invest in a bike only to have it stolen or damaged when I inevitably have to park it on the street. Even with a great lock and chain, there’s no guarantee the bike would be there in its entirety the next day.

But, there is a solution to these woes! The bike wall mount. It’s just what it sounds like: minimal, wall-mounted storage that supports a bike by the frame or the wheel, usually designed like a hook or a bar. They’re perfect for small spaces since your bike won’t eat up valuable floor space or track in dirt, and you can have peace of mind knowing that your transportation investment is safe inside your home.

There are two basic styles: the first looks like a miniature shelf, and positions your bike flat against a wall by supporting part of the frame. The second usually consists of a wall-mounted hook that holds the wheel of your bike, making it protrude from the wall where it’s been installed. (The former is suited to a larger swath of unused wall space — maybe behind a couch or in an entryway — and the latter is good for awkward corners and crawl spaces.)

The best thing about wall mounts? They’re surprisingly affordable! Below I’ve rounded up some of the best bicycle wall mounts around. All of them are under $50, with the lowest price point starting at $19.99. Keep reading to find the one that’s best for you and your home.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
REI
A sturdy mount with soft rubber grips
This Feedback Sports wall rack from REI is actually the one my partner has in our home (and loves). It's shockingly strong and sturdy, and has a slim, low profile that doesn't call attention to itself when the bike is gone. The rack has soft rubber handles that protect the bike's finish and prevent scratches, and the cradle arms can be adjusted to accommodate all bike types and sizes.
$45 at REI
2
Amazon
An adjustable wall mount
This incredibly sleek rack from Ibera has 4.6 out of 5 stars and almost 5,900 ratings, making it one of the most coveted racks on Amazon. It's made of durable aluminum to withstand the weight of a bike and the angle can be adjusted to keep the bike level. The double-arm hanger has padded arms to keep the bike secure and scratch-free.
$29.98 at Amazon
3
Etsy
A versatile bamboo wall mount
This aesthetically pleasing mount from Etsy shop BareMechanics can be used either vertically or horizontally, depending on what your specific need. When I finally bite the bullet and get a bike, I've got my eye on this beauty to give me stylish storage. I love that the bamboo finish makes this mount as stylish as it is functional, so it's less of an eyesore. Every order includes a free matte black helmet hook.
$59.95 at Etsy
4
Amazon
A scratch-proof horizontal rack
Coming in with 4.7 out of 5 stars from over 4,300 ratings, this Pro Bike Tool rack is a high-quality storage solution that is easy to install. It's made of strong steel with a scratch-proof coating and features adjustable arms that cater to various bike frame angles, shapes and sizes. (Note that this rack is not compatible with bikes with wide handlebars, long wheelbases or fat bikes.)
$42.49 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A grippy vertical bike hook
The fixed hook design of this vertical bike rack helps to prevent accidental release, keeping you and anyone else in your home safe from runaway-wheel disasters. It's easily mounted with just four screws, has rubber-coated hooks to prevent scratching or slipping, and is strong enough for most kinds of bikes, from mountain and road to adult and kid bikes up to 50 lbs. It has 4.5 out of 5 stars and almost 2,900 ratings on Amazon.
$19.99 at Amazon
6
Target
A vertical silicone bike hook
This classic Schwinn bike hanger has silicone-covered hooks to protect your bike and features a durable steel design that will last for many years with proper installation and use. It's an easy and convenient way to store your bike vertically, and it's also the most affordable one of the bunch.
$19.99 at Target
7
Walmart
A bike hook that flips up when not in use
Optimize your space even more with this solid steel bike hook from Walmart. It has soft EVA foam-coated hooks that are compatible for all kinds of bikes and has an extremely simple, streamlined and straightforward design. My favorite thing about this hook is that it's one of the most discreet options, with slim arms that fold up when the bike is gone, so no one is at risk of getting poked or running into it.
$12.43 at Walmart (originally $15.99)
Classic cruiser bike for women

The Coolest Cruiser Bikes You Can Get At Walmart

Popular in the Community

shoppinghomebicyclesstorage

MORE IN LIFE

Work/Life

Abortion’s Becoming A Hot Corporate Benefit. Here’s What You Need To Know To Use It.

Wellness

If You’re Doing This In Your Sleep, It’s Time To See A Doctor

Parenting

What Is Gentle Parenting? Here’s What You Need To Know

Wellness

25 Tweets About Explaining Our Coughs In The Age Of COVID

Home & Living

This Hit Sports Drama Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

6 Weird Ways To Trick Your Mind Into Sleep That Actually Work

Parenting

16 Relatable Tweets About Prince Louis From Parents Who’ve Been There

Shopping

Breville's Top-Rated Countertop Convection Oven Is On Sale Right Now

Travel

5 Hacks For Getting Into Airport Lounges For Cheap

Style & Beauty

If You Groom A Summer Beard Correctly, It Can Actually Keep You Cool

Food & Drink

The Best Dipping Sauces For French Fries That Aren't Ketchup

Shopping

41 Reviewer-Beloved Personal Care Products That Will Make Your Life A Little Easier

Food & Drink

Jake Cohen: Being Gay And Being Jewish Have Dictated My Career

Shopping

This Internet-Favorite Pan Quickly Sold Out, But It's Back Today

Shopping

How To Keep Under-Eye Concealer From Creasing, According To Makeup Artists

Food & Drink

The Best Foods To Eat If You're Hungry In The Middle Of The Night

Shopping

A Rainbow Striped Tee Like Harry Styles’ Will Inject Some Color Into Your Summer Wardrobe

Shopping

You'll Thank Yourself A Bunch For Packing These 37 Travel Products

Style & Beauty

Men, Here's How To Solve All Your Summer Chafing Issues

Home & Living

This New Action Drama Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Travel

How To Take The Ultimate Vacation In Denver

Shopping

Minimal Diaper Bags That You Won't Be Embarrassed To Carry

Shopping

These Wearable Sleep Trackers Can Help You Unlock Better Shut-Eye

Shopping

38 Products For Toddlers That Parents Swear By

Work/Life

This Woman's Viral Argument For Marriage As A Career Has The Internet All Riled Up

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

In A Battle Of Famous Scrambled Eggs, Which Chef's Technique Is The Best?

Shopping

Travel Like An Actual Professional With These Flight Attendant-Approved Suitcases And Bags

Style & Beauty

The Important Body Part You’re Probably Missing When You Apply Sunscreen

Relationships

The Rudest Things You Can Do At The Dog Park

Wellness

Is COVID-19 Rebound Dangerous? Here's What To Expect, According To Doctors.

Shopping

This $10 Tool Relieves Bug Bites On The Go

Food & Drink

‘Knowing How To Cook Was Actually My Lifesaver In Jail’

Travel

The Last Howard Johnson's Restaurant In America Is Officially Closed

Relationships

12 Ways You Might Be Rude At A Wedding And Not Realize It

Wellness

5 Common Morning Habits That Actually Ruin Your Sleep

Food & Drink

How To Make The Perfect Sangria, According To Bartenders

Parenting

Breastfeeding In Public Is Hard. For Plus-Size Women, It's Even Harder.

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This Canadian Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now